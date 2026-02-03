Greg Gutfeld ENDS Zohran Mamdani for Tone-Deaf Blankets Gifted to Homeless People FREEZING...
John Kennedy Using Hillary Clinton to Diminish Tim Walz's Masculinity in BRUTAL Takedown is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on February 03, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy doesn't mince words—never has, never will. 

You guys know that

And our favorite folksy firebrand delivered one of his signature verbal haymakers straight to Tim Walz.

During a segment that quickly went viral, Kennedy unloaded on Walz with brutal precision:

Like a less masculine version of Hillary Clinton ... 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Somehow he managed to nuke-i-fy both Walz and Clinton in one perfect bit. No wonder he's one of our (and your) favorites.

And the women are more masculine than the men. Can't leave that part out, folks.

He always is.

Appropriate for us to include? Probably not. Hilarious so we had to include it? Oh yeah.

Kennedy's comments come at a time when Democrats are still licking wounds from recent electoral setbacks, and figures like Walz remain prime targets for GOP messaging on trust, masculinity, and border security. 

Hey, it's not the GOP's fault Democrats were dumb enough to admit they thought Tim Walz would somehow be albe to relate to masculine men.

*our sides*

If the goal was to rally the base and generate headlines, mission accomplished.

Love him or hate him, when Sen. Kennedy opens his mouth, you know two things: 1) someone's getting roasted, and 2) it's probably going to be quotable for weeks.

