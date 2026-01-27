LFG! Make 'Em FAMOUS! Tom Homan Puts Fear of GOD Into Signal Chat Members Hunting ICE Agents (Watch)

We are the first to admit that we use the acronym, FAFO, probably way too much. In our defense, our pals on the Left sure like to eff around and find out these days ...

And while we're trying to be better about the FAFO, you guys, this right here may be the most FAFO thing ever.

Watch what Tom Homan had to say about the dipwads hunting ICE agents in Minnesota:

🚨 Tom Homan just put the FEAR OF GOD into Minnesota leftists!



He’s launching a DATABASE on these insurrectionist clowns stalking & attacking ICE, full names, faces, the works and they’re gonna CONTACT THEIR EMPLOYERS!



“We’re gonna MAKE ‘EM FAMOUS! Let their bosses,… pic.twitter.com/wma4FWp95B — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 27, 2026

Post continues:

... neighborhoods, and schools know exactly who these people are. I bet a lot of their employers don’t even know what they’re up to!” Homan is RELENTLESS, no mercy, no games. This is why Tim Walz & Jacob Frey are CAVING like cowards right now! Get ‘em, Tom! Lock these anarchists up and expose every last one! LFG!

We second that, 'LFG!'

Heh.

Outstanding! And that call between Trump and Walz clearly hit home. Nice! — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 27, 2026

Ironically, the adults actually ARE in charge again, and we say 'ironically' because Democrats like to pretend they're the adults.

They're not.

They never have been.

They never will be.

