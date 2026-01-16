Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff's BIG Karoline Leavitt Smackdown Turns Into HUMILIATING Crash and Burn

Adam Schiff took time out of his busy day being a total drain on society to attempt a dunk on Karoline Leavitt over Trump and confidential documents. It's cute how he sent this from his personal account, as if this somehow makes his trolling less obnoxious and embarrassing.

Have we mentioned how shocking it is that this guy has been elected over and over again? We get it, California keeps voting for him, but still.

There are old, moldy bologna sandwiches out there with a higher IQ than this Schiff-head.

Especially when we all know Biden would likely have been officially investigated and even charged with leaking confidential information if the investigator hadn't determined he was too old and frail to answer questions.

X remembers:

Hey SchiffForBrains? Whose garage is this? pic.twitter.com/5SPuHDqK7W — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) January 15, 2026

OOH, OOH, WE KNOW!

So let's talk about boxes hidden behind a Corvette in a garage, eh sparky? The ones you are showing were a set-up by Biden's FBI, as have learned recently. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 15, 2026

The Corvette just made it stranger, you know?

Oh, and about the documents Trump had:

The picture Traitor Adam posted are documents Trump had permission to have.



The real classified document scandal is Biden’s garage. Funny how he left that out. https://t.co/cxiYUlI23p pic.twitter.com/DVz83IoPIY — Kyle (@kb1776) January 15, 2026

Oops.

Adam that doesn’t look like a leak. I believe secret service stands guard?

This is a different story!👇🏼 https://t.co/wv4p2KO7NE pic.twitter.com/gXwbh9liE5 — Mark R🍊 (@Croatsnipers) January 16, 2026

I know he’s not smart but I’d have hoped he understood the word “leaked”? Not to mention the president can declassify with a wave of his hand if that is his preferred process. @AdamSchiff is a POS liar https://t.co/VCWZAaEkdT — Thayer Moeller (@thayermoeller) January 15, 2026

Our apologies to any POS liars who may be reading this for being compared to Adam Schiff.

