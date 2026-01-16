Jacob Frey Asks GOP to Join Dems in Fighting 'Unconstitutional Federal Actions' (Who...
BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO...
VIP
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself (and Biden) After Saying Trump Has Degraded...
She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her...
What Gavin Newsom Told Ben Shapiro About ICE Does NOT Match What His...
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Sel...
ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a...
WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His...
DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't...
WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida...
Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE...
Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a...
Feeling BAAAAAD? Minneapolis Official Invites Stressed Staff to ‘Healing Circle’ With ‘The...
How People Magazine Treated Timothy Busfield's Sexual Abuse Claim Versus Scott Adams' Obit...

Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff's BIG Karoline Leavitt Smackdown Turns Into HUMILIATING Crash and Burn

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff took time out of his busy day being a total drain on society to attempt a dunk on Karoline Leavitt over Trump and confidential documents. It's cute how he sent this from his personal account, as if this somehow makes his trolling less obnoxious and embarrassing.

Advertisement

Have we mentioned how shocking it is that this guy has been elected over and over again? We get it, California keeps voting for him, but still.

There are old, moldy bologna sandwiches out there with a higher IQ than this Schiff-head.

Especially when we all know Biden would likely have been officially investigated and even charged with leaking confidential information if the investigator hadn't determined he was too old and frail to answer questions. 

X remembers:

OOH, OOH, WE KNOW!

The Corvette just made it stranger, you know?

Oh, and about the documents Trump had:

Oops.

Recommended

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Our apologies to any POS liars who may be reading this for being compared to Adam Schiff.

============================================================

Related:

LEGENDARY Post Spells Out Why Middle-Upper-Class Progressive Millennial Women Are the Worst of ALL Demos

She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)

BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)

Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About ICE Shooting of Illegal

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)
Sam J.
ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a DHS Recruitment Ad
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE Insurrection
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement