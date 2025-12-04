Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI arrested J6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole, who has been described as an anarchist. The FBI stormed his home as well ...

Watch:

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI has just STORMED the home of the J6 pipe bomb suspect, reportedly Brian Cole, described as an "anarchist"



Time for JUSTICE. pic.twitter.com/bqcsZ7uibG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

Not exactly the type of home we'd expect an anarchist to live in, but still.

Miranda Devine made this comment:

Pretty nice house for an "anarchist". https://t.co/mUX0fuxJfa — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 4, 2025

Cole could well be an anarchist, but which way? Does he lean left, right, or is he just some anarchist living in his parents' basement?

Suppose we shall see.

I thought the same. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) December 4, 2025

What does an anarchist's house look like? A trailer? Some dilapidated old building? A lovely two-story home in a Virginia suburb?

Anything is possible.

Parents — Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) December 4, 2025

That's sort of where we're leaning ...

There goes the neighborhood! — ⚡️Pat's Tennis Grunt⚡️ (@BLRawding) December 4, 2025

Pelosi pays well, I see. — Name cannot be blank (@TrueBlue24_7) December 4, 2025

*cough cough cough*

Northern VA wouldn’t be cheap. — Jen ~ 🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JENin140) December 4, 2025

Not even a little bit. Nope.

I'd be interested to know how long the FBI knew of the suspect..or more to the point if he was recruited by Wray's FBI before J6 — Paul Hennebury 🇺🇸 ega (@paulhennebury) December 4, 2025

We didn't say it. We read it, agreed with it enough to include it in this article, but we didn't say it.

============================================================

Related:

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb

Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)

Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food Stamps Needs to Get a JOB (Watch)

'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris for LYING About Him in Her Memoir

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!