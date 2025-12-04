Kennedy Family Cancer Diagnosis Ends in Political Hit Job
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing...
The Drug-Boat Hoax BLOWS UP — and ABC’s Own Panel Is the Reason...
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...
Somalian Fraud Investigation Targets Tim Walz: Ilhan Omar's Story Falls Apart on Air
Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd...
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded...
VIP
Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food...
'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris...
AFP’s Brent Gardner: Democrats Can’t Claim ‘Affordability’ After Driving Historic Inflatio...
Morning Joe Host Who Assured Us Biden Was Sharper Than Ever Says Team...
WOW: People Mag BUSTED Pushing Ugly Hit Job on Pete Hegseth 'Not Trusting'...
Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS...
This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the...

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on December 04, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, the FBI arrested J6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole, who has been described as an anarchist. The FBI stormed his home as well ... 

Watch:

Advertisement

Not exactly the type of home we'd expect an anarchist to live in, but still.

Miranda Devine made this comment:

Cole could well be an anarchist, but which way? Does he lean left, right, or is he just some anarchist living in his parents' basement? 

Suppose we shall see.

What does an anarchist's house look like? A trailer? Some dilapidated old building? A lovely two-story home in a Virginia suburb?

Anything is possible.

That's sort of where we're leaning ...

*cough cough cough*

Recommended

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not even a little bit. Nope.

We didn't say it. We read it, agreed with it enough to include it in this article, but we didn't say it.

============================================================

Related:

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb

Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)

Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food Stamps Needs to Get a JOB (Watch)

'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris for LYING About Him in Her Memoir

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)
Sam J.
Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)
Sam J.
Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd Biden-Era Auto Mandates'
Doug P.
COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word Sam J.
Advertisement