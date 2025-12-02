Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS

We're not entirely sure when or how this Jennifer Welch harpy got 'famous' but we have officially seen enough of her to last us for the rest of our lives. The Left is really angry about Trump and Republicans in general so we're guessing she may well be their unofficial spokes-hag.

It's not that she's just mean, but she's really wrong about the garbage and venom she spews.

Case in point:

Jennifer Welch GOES OFF on Katie Miller: “If you think that my opinion that you and your husband are Nazi white nationalists is hateful, good. I will never stop calling out the injustice and the cruelty and the Nazi-style ideals that your husband has. You’re sociopaths. When I… pic.twitter.com/WvXQ8LzKWo — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 1, 2025

Post continues:

... When I think of horrible people in this country, you and your husband are at the very top of the list.”

Note, Stephen Miller is Jewish.

Someone should seriously get this broad a mirror. Heck, get her two for both faces. And what's the deal with the woman next to her nodding along like some brain-dead muppet?

Creepy stuff.

Katie Miller wasn't having any of it:

Bingo.

Liberal white women that have hit the wall are a pox on society. pic.twitter.com/jaQFqz08n8 — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) December 2, 2025

This is what people see when the sleep paralysis demons visit. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 1, 2025

Or while entering the first level of Hell.

We can't unsee that. HA.

Who listens to these screeching hags? — BH (@bradyjholt) December 1, 2025

Other shrieking hags.

