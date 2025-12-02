Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS

Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on December 02, 2025
Twitter

We're not entirely sure when or how this Jennifer Welch harpy got 'famous' but we have officially seen enough of her to last us for the rest of our lives. The Left is really angry about Trump and Republicans in general so we're guessing she may well be their unofficial spokes-hag.

It's not that she's just mean, but she's really wrong about the garbage and venom she spews.

Case in point:

Post continues:

... When I think of horrible people in this country, you and your husband are at the very top of the list.”

Note, Stephen Miller is Jewish.

Someone should seriously get this broad a mirror. Heck, get her two for both faces. And what's the deal with the woman next to her nodding along like some brain-dead muppet?

Creepy stuff.

Katie Miller wasn't having any of it:

Bingo.

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin
Sam J.
Or while entering the first level of Hell.

We can't unsee that. HA.

Other shrieking hags.

