Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:00 AM on November 27, 2025
Meme

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to start a thread of various accounts that X users were the most surprised to see were actually from other countries and yeah, some of these are pretty wild. And of course, some just make sense now that we know.

This one may be our fave:

And no one is surprised to see that, not one bit.

We wouldn't be the least bit surprised.

Hrm.

This one is interesting.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Niger.

We're seeing lots of (questionable) accounts out of Niger.

Makes you wonder, right?

WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard
Aaron Walker
HAAAAAAAA. And good point.

Hrm.

Hrm. Again.

Now there have been a few updates from X about the system snagging a location while someone was traveling, but still ... crazy stuff, ain't it?

And we imagine that as we see greater transparency, it's going to get even crazier.

============================================================

