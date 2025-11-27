Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to start a thread of various accounts that X users were the most surprised to see were actually from other countries and yeah, some of these are pretty wild. And of course, some just make sense now that we know.

Ok so what are the most surprising accounts that turn out to be foreign? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 23, 2025

This one may be our fave:

And no one is surprised to see that, not one bit.

What is this all about?

Is it because of a VPN? pic.twitter.com/OZtTXsIU7J — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) November 23, 2025

We wouldn't be the least bit surprised.

Hrm.

This one is interesting.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Niger.

We're seeing lots of (questionable) accounts out of Niger.

Big chunks of the large 'Dark MAGA' accounts pushing endless division and hatreds within the right for the last year are foreign. They have monetized division at America's expense. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 23, 2025

Apparently @TheDemocrats use a vpn which is interesting to say the very least.https://t.co/YCqs2s7QSW — Nacho Business (@NachoQuixotic) November 23, 2025

Makes you wonder, right?

Guys, I’m starting to think Nigeria isn’t our ally. — Zachary Miller (@mil60170) November 23, 2025

HAAAAAAAA. And good point.

Hrm.

Hrm. Again.

Now there have been a few updates from X about the system snagging a location while someone was traveling, but still ... crazy stuff, ain't it?

And we imagine that as we see greater transparency, it's going to get even crazier.

