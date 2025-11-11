Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to Watch Americans Suffer (Vid)

Now, don't laugh.

Ok, fine, laugh if you need to because this is bad even for Ana Navarro who seems to think Democrats are too kind to watch Americans suffer.

Even though we know for a fact Democrats just weeks ago were openly talking about suffering Americans acting as leverage.

Watch this:

Ana Navarro: "I know a lot of Republicans. I know a lot of Democrats. They're cut from different cloths. Democrats simply don't have the cold-heartedness necessary to see people suffering."



Scott Jennings: "They voted repeatedly to do it…"pic.twitter.com/ihFp2lgyce — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) November 11, 2025

It should be shocking to see so many people like Navarro lie so blatantly but we've been covering her for a long time, even before she lost her marbles and decided it was more lucrative to attack her own party. Oops, were we not supposed to say that part out loud? Never Trump likes to pretend that their entire mission is based on principles, when in reality, it's based on clicks and taps from Leftists who love it when people on the Right put 'country over party,' whatever the Hell that means.

Scott Jennings wasn't about to let that go, which is why he's the main reason people even bother with CNN anymore.

@ananavarro is the worst sellout ever and that’s including all the sellouts from Bulwark. — JSParker (@jsparker31) November 11, 2025

Bingo.

@ananavarro the Democrats literally said they knew their choices would cause suffering. Do you suffer from selective listening? — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) November 11, 2025

Something like that.

Basically this is The View w/ Scott Jennings. — Evan Bernstein ✡️ 🇺🇸 (@EvanSGU) November 11, 2025

And he's the most entertaining (and informed) one on that stage.

