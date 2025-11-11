Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to Watch Americans Suffer (Vid)

Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on November 11, 2025
Twitter

Now, don't laugh.

Ok, fine, laugh if you need to because this is bad even for Ana Navarro who seems to think Democrats are too kind to watch Americans suffer.

Even though we know for a fact Democrats just weeks ago were openly talking about suffering Americans acting as leverage. 

Watch this:

It should be shocking to see so many people like Navarro lie so blatantly but we've been covering her for a long time, even before she lost her marbles and decided it was more lucrative to attack her own party. Oops, were we not supposed to say that part out loud? Never Trump likes to pretend that their entire mission is based on principles, when in reality, it's based on clicks and taps from Leftists who love it when people on the Right put 'country over party,' whatever the Hell that means.

Scott Jennings wasn't about to let that go, which is why he's the main reason people even bother with CNN anymore.

Bingo.

Something like that.

And he's the most entertaining (and informed) one on that stage.

============================================================

