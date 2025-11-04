Olivia Julianna's Attempt to Blame Republicans for Obamacare Increases By Showing What SHE Pays BACKFIRES

Olivia Julianna thought it was a good idea to weigh in on the Obamacare debate; she went as far as to share her own insurance information claiming she doesn't get any subsidies so this is totally the Republicans' fault, or something.

You'd think a person Democrats believed could bring more young men into their party would know better than to set herself up for such a dragging but ... no.

I don’t get ACA credits and my healthcare is still going up by $3,600 a year. If your premium goes up too, thank the Republicans in DC who blocked the programs that kept costs down for everyone. pic.twitter.com/t6BhGL1tId — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) November 3, 2025

What? Programs? Costs have done nothing but go up since Democrats passed Obamacare and destroyed our healthcare system.

She continued:

All of you chirping about how bad the ACA is — point me to Trump’s replacement plan. He’s had damn near a fucking decade to come up with one and yet, NOTHING.



He’s got the House, the Senate, and the White House. Where’s the plan? What’s the next move? — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) November 3, 2025

Our plan is very simple.

Get the government out of healthcare.

Done.

Subsidizing healthcare doesn’t make it cost less. It just shifts the cost to others. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) November 3, 2025

Bingo.

The plan has always been to repeal it. That's it. That's the plan. Government has proven to be a failure at insurance. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) November 4, 2025

It's not that complicated. In fact, the more Democrats work to complicate it the more we know they're trying to hide the truth.

