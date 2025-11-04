Olivia Julianna's Attempt to Blame Republicans for Obamacare Increases By Showing What SHE Pays BACKFIRES

Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on November 04, 2025
Twitchy

Olivia Julianna thought it was a good idea to weigh in on the Obamacare debate; she went as far as to share her own insurance information claiming she doesn't get any subsidies so this is totally the Republicans' fault, or something.

You'd think a person Democrats believed could bring more young men into their party would know better than to set herself up for such a dragging but ... no.

What? Programs? Costs have done nothing but go up since Democrats passed Obamacare and destroyed our healthcare system.

She continued:

Our plan is very simple.

Get the government out of healthcare.

Done.

Bingo.

Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is Responsible
Brett T.
It's not that complicated. In fact, the more Democrats work to complicate it the more we know they're trying to hide the truth.

============================================================

REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With His Unhinged, Violent Texts (Watch)

Anti-WOMAN: Riley Gaines Makes Brutally IRONIC Point About Both Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill

Mehdi Hasan First Out of the Gate to Dance on Dick Cheney's Grave (Peeps Agreeing With Him Shocked Me)

THIS --> Harmeet K. Dhillon Just Uttered Two Words That Should TERRIFY Georgia Elections Peeps (Cheaters)

Even More DAMNING Than We Thought: Julie Kelly Shares Clips From Book on Biden's DOJ Investigating Trump

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is Responsible
Brett T.
You Gotta Be Yolking! Dem CNN Panel Guest Foolishly Argues Egg Prices With Chicken Farmer Scott Jennings
Warren Squire
Trump to Activist Judges: 'Nice Try, But No'—SNAP Stays on Ice Until Democrats Reopen Government
justmindy
THIS --> Harmeet K. Dhillon Just Uttered Two Words That Should TERRIFY Georgia Elections Peeps (Cheaters)
Sam J.
REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With His Unhinged, Violent Texts (Watch)
Sam J.
Anti-WOMAN: Riley Gaines Makes Brutally IRONIC Point About Both Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill
Sam J.

