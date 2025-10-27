Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz DROPS Him With Some BRUTAL Advice

Democrats really need to steer clear of anything to do with the Schumer Shutdown because it will always backfire on them. Especially since they have voted against opening the government a dozen times; they even voted against special legislation that would have paid our troops and federal personnell.

Advertisement

Suppose when 'Americans struggling' is your leverage you'll do anything to make sure their struggles continue.

Gavin Newsom just isn't that bright - maybe it's all of the hair gel:

Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food.



Disgusting. https://t.co/lEyXKVk7aU — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 26, 2025

Yes, that's all Trump is doing in Asia.

Dancing.

He's such a doofus.

Ted Cruz with the takedown:

Maybe tell your party to stop voting against funding the government. https://t.co/k8n7sjRVZg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 27, 2025

Short but (not) sweet.

And absolutely accurate.

Newsom has destroyed California… https://t.co/iEJI9cZibx — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 27, 2025

That's what Democrats do best, destroy things.

MEEP

There are many things wrong with Newsom's statement:

-The welcoming committee initiated the dance because they like him so much.

-All the 42 million still have access to food.

-Virtually all are capable of making more money.

-Senate Democrats are the ones to blame.

-etc.... — Jason Pretzel (@JasonPretzel) October 27, 2025

The Democrats will always be on the wrong side of every issue. They prove it daily. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 27, 2025

Like the no kings march while government is shutdown — Jim (@Jimbo6365) October 27, 2025

Priorities.

Posted while dining at the French Laundry... — Ron Gervais (@ron_rongervais) October 27, 2025

Good times.

Democrats are just funny that way, they create a huge problem, and then they blame everybody for it except for themselves of course. — Tony (@TonyDGianino) October 27, 2025

Of course.

============================================================

Related:

Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Trump's 3rd Term

John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did

Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER Fake Trump Story

COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY Who the Dems Are (Watch)

Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over the Government Shutdown

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!