Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz DROPS Him With Some BRUTAL Advice

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats really need to steer clear of anything to do with the Schumer Shutdown because it will always backfire on them. Especially since they have voted against opening the government a dozen times; they even voted against special legislation that would have paid our troops and federal personnell.

Suppose when 'Americans struggling' is your leverage you'll do anything to make sure their struggles continue.

Gavin Newsom just isn't that bright - maybe it's all of the hair gel:

Yes, that's all Trump is doing in Asia.

Dancing.

He's such a doofus.

Ted Cruz with the takedown:

Short but (not) sweet.

And absolutely accurate.

That's what Democrats do best, destroy things.

MEEP

Priorities.

Good times.

Of course.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

