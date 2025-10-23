OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word

Stephen Miller asked X to describe the Democrat Party's conduct in one word ...
What is the correct term to describe the conduct of the Democrat Party? https://t.co/3tI3ehgN6y— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 22, 2025
... and as usual, X did NOT disappoint.
insurrection— LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) October 22, 2025
in·sur·rec·tion | \ ˌin-sə-ˈrek-shən \
noun
Definition of INSURRECTION
1. a. an act or instance of rising up against established authority or government, typically through organized resistance or rebellion
b. a concerted effort to overthrow or defy…
Treasonous— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 22, 2025
Absolutely.
Treason.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2025
What do I win?
Treason. It’s called treason.— Banlaoch 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) October 23, 2025
Seeing this one word a lot, treason.
Hrm. Probably because it's pretty darn accurate.
Side note, remember when Democrats were always calling people on the right traitors and accusing us of treason for disagreeing with Biden? Good times.
Domestic Terrorist Organization— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 22, 2025
Technically, that's three words, BUT we'll allow it.
Sabotage.— MAZE (@mazemoore) October 23, 2025
Ooh, good one.
Diabolical— Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 22, 2025
They really are.
Criminals— The Math Master (@BnzSales) October 22, 2025
This reads.
Liars and thieves.— David S Brenchley (@DSBrenchley) October 23, 2025
Again, more than one word, but it works, so we'll allow it.
Seditious Conspiracy— Sean (@SeanALarabee) October 22, 2025
18 US Code 2384https://t.co/ApMNkafiPT
There are so many...— Ron Pyle (@rreactor) October 23, 2025
Here's one: Corrupt https://t.co/5tTRKjWRNp
Sure, treason works well, but this one, this one describes not only their conduct but their party, to a tee.
