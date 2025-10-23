OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word

Stephen Miller asked X to describe the Democrat Party's conduct in one word ...

What is the correct term to describe the conduct of the Democrat Party? https://t.co/3tI3ehgN6y — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 22, 2025

... and as usual, X did NOT disappoint.

insurrection

in·sur·rec·tion | \ ˌin-sə-ˈrek-shən \

noun



Definition of INSURRECTION



1. a. an act or instance of rising up against established authority or government, typically through organized resistance or rebellion



b. a concerted effort to overthrow or defy… — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) October 22, 2025

Treasonous — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 22, 2025

Absolutely.

Treason.



What do I win? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2025

Treason. It’s called treason. — Banlaoch 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) October 23, 2025

Seeing this one word a lot, treason.

Hrm. Probably because it's pretty darn accurate.

Side note, remember when Democrats were always calling people on the right traitors and accusing us of treason for disagreeing with Biden? Good times.

Domestic Terrorist Organization — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 22, 2025

Technically, that's three words, BUT we'll allow it.

Ooh, good one.

Diabolical — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 22, 2025

They really are.

Criminals — The Math Master (@BnzSales) October 22, 2025

This reads.

Liars and thieves. — David S Brenchley (@DSBrenchley) October 23, 2025

Again, more than one word, but it works, so we'll allow it.

Seditious Conspiracy



18 US Code 2384https://t.co/ApMNkafiPT — Sean (@SeanALarabee) October 22, 2025

There are so many...



Here's one: Corrupt https://t.co/5tTRKjWRNp — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) October 23, 2025

Sure, treason works well, but this one, this one describes not only their conduct but their party, to a tee.

