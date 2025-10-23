OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe Their Conduct in 1 Word

Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predator...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:40 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

Stephen Miller asked X to describe the Democrat Party's conduct in one word ... 

Advertisement

... and as usual, X did NOT disappoint.

Absolutely.

Seeing this one word a lot, treason.

Hrm. Probably because it's pretty darn accurate.

Side note, remember when Democrats were always calling people on the right traitors and accusing us of treason for disagreeing with Biden? Good times.

Technically, that's three words, BUT we'll allow it.

Ooh, good one.

They really are.

This reads.

Again, more than one word, but it works, so we'll allow it.

Sure, treason works well, but this one, this one describes not only their conduct but their party, to a tee. 



