'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It

Man, if only Megyn Kelly would stop being so shy and introverted ... she really should learn to express herself.

Heh.

Kelly held nothing back, going off on Kimmel and explaining why he had to go.

Take a look:

I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie - and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2025

Her post continues:

... all-time high. This was *after* we knew from the UT gov that the killer had been indoctrinated into LEFT-wing ideology, *after* we’d seen the shooter’s bullet casings reflecting furry/trans memes, calling Charlie a fascist and w/anti-fascist lyrics. It was *after* we had learned the shooter was living with his trans-furry boyfriend and believed Charlie Kirk was “full of hate.” *After* we learned that the shooter was not registered GOP, but “unaffiliated.” *After* we saw him pull the trigger just as Charlie discussed trans killers. There was zero - ZERO - evidence the shooter was MAGA, had ever been MAGA, or was influenced by MAGA in any way. This was an intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl most suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience. ANY EMPLOYER IN MEDIA WOULD SEE HOW DEPRAVED AND SICK THIS WAS. (In 2021 ABC fired Chris Harrison for saying maybe we should judge a Bachelorette contestant’s attendance (years earlier) at an antebellum party by what was considered offensive at the time. FIRED! His career never recovered!) The Left doesn’t believe ABC was genuinely horrified by Kimmel (& instead attributes this to the FCC threat). That’s bc even they know ABC has no moral core (we agree with you - it doesn’t). But what the Left doesn’t seem to understand and needs to hear is that MAGA has f&cking HAD IT. We are ANGRY. We are INCENSED watching the L smear us, our ppl, literally getting some of our friends killed (not to mention our president shot and nearly assassinated again weeks later) and then LYING about it. (“Trump faked his injury! He wasn’t actually shot!” “We have no idea what the motives ever are … if they are bad for our side!”) I have zero doubt ABC was overwhelmed with absolutely furious calls/comments/emails from truly-FED UP viewers, and knew it had crossed a deadly serious line. In short, GOOD RIDDANCE.

What she said.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy).

