Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice for Pushing 'Both Sides' Card

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Governor Josh Shapiro is not happy with Trump or any American being honest about the scum who took Charlie Kirk's life and the other scum celebrating his murder.

And he thinks he's the good guy here.

We can't even.

Post continues:

...inflection point in America. Violence transcends party lines — and the way to address it and have true peaceful debate is for leaders to speak and act with moral clarity. That needs to start with the President.

Bro. A Palestinian-crazed Leftist set your house on FIRE, and you want to lecture us about violence? AFTER CHARLIE KIRK WAS MURDERED BY A LEFTIST?

No. 

Just. Freakin'. No.

Guy Benson with a perfectly polite takedown:

OOH OOH, we know!

We're not holding our breath. It's hard to answer in an honest way when you're too busy pushing propaganda like Shapiro is here.

