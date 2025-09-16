Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice for Pushing 'Both Sides' Card

Governor Josh Shapiro is not happy with Trump or any American being honest about the scum who took Charlie Kirk's life and the other scum celebrating his murder.

And he thinks he's the good guy here.

We can't even.

No one party is immune from political violence. My family and I can attest to that.



Using the rhetoric of rage and calling some of our fellow Americans “scum” — no matter how profound our differences — only creates more division and makes it harder to heal.



We are at an… https://t.co/XCbI5Z3RfR — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 15, 2025

Post continues:

...inflection point in America. Violence transcends party lines — and the way to address it and have true peaceful debate is for leaders to speak and act with moral clarity. That needs to start with the President.

Bro. A Palestinian-crazed Leftist set your house on FIRE, and you want to lecture us about violence? AFTER CHARLIE KIRK WAS MURDERED BY A LEFTIST?

No.

Just. Freakin'. No.

Guy Benson with a perfectly polite takedown:

When you and your family were targeted, we stood up and loudly condemned it. Who targeted you, and what motivated him? https://t.co/c9D33RQg6q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2025

OOH OOH, we know!

Can we have an answer? @GovernorShapiro — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) September 16, 2025

We're not holding our breath. It's hard to answer in an honest way when you're too busy pushing propaganda like Shapiro is here.

