Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassin Is Republican

Billy Baldwin is so ignorant that we almost feel bad for picking on him. Seriously, when someone is this stupid it could be construed as cruel to make fun of him. Luckily, we don't mind being cruel when it comes to dealing with horrible, stupid people.
Like this guy.
Not Black.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 12, 2025
Not Trans.
Not Muslim.
Not an Immigrant.
Not a Democrat.
Meet Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.
A white Christian, Conservative, Republican male with a gun... again. pic.twitter.com/ME3d2HBbZN
There's even a Community Note on this post ...
The suspect is registered as non-affiliated in Utah.
The suspect has been confirmed as engraving the shells with anti-fascist and “trolling” sexuality messages:- "Hey, fascist. Catch!"- “If you read this, you are gay."- Lyrics to “Bella Ciao."
We've seen moldy old bologna sandwiches with a higher IQ than this guy.
Enter Andy Ngô with some additional receipts:
You’re lying about the gunman just to cash in on sick engagement. But I have to respond so that people can at least read the truth if they wanted to.— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 12, 2025
Robinson allegedly wrote an Antifa chant (“Bella Ciao”) on one of the rifle cartridges and called Charlie Kirk a “fascist” on…
His post continues:
... on another casing. His family said he believed Kirk was “spreading hate.” In other words, the alleged gunman expressed many of the same views from those like you happy about Kirk’s murder.
Recommended
Womp womp womp womp, Billy.
He'd be better off posting the opposite of what he thinks, as this might actually make him right about something. Seriously, he makes his gun-happy brother look like a genius.
============================================================
Related:
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member