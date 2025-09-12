Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassin Is Republican

Billy Baldwin is so ignorant that we almost feel bad for picking on him. Seriously, when someone is this stupid it could be construed as cruel to make fun of him. Luckily, we don't mind being cruel when it comes to dealing with horrible, stupid people.

Advertisement

Like this guy.

Not Black.

Not Trans.

Not Muslim.

Not an Immigrant.

Not a Democrat.



Meet Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

A white Christian, Conservative, Republican male with a gun... again. pic.twitter.com/ME3d2HBbZN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 12, 2025

There's even a Community Note on this post ...

The suspect is registered as non-affiliated in Utah.

The suspect has been confirmed as engraving the shells with anti-fascist and “trolling” sexuality messages:- "Hey, fascist. Catch!"- “If you read this, you are gay."- Lyrics to “Bella Ciao."

We've seen moldy old bologna sandwiches with a higher IQ than this guy.

Enter Andy Ngô with some additional receipts:

You’re lying about the gunman just to cash in on sick engagement. But I have to respond so that people can at least read the truth if they wanted to.



Robinson allegedly wrote an Antifa chant (“Bella Ciao”) on one of the rifle cartridges and called Charlie Kirk a “fascist” on… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 12, 2025

His post continues:

... on another casing. His family said he believed Kirk was “spreading hate.” In other words, the alleged gunman expressed many of the same views from those like you happy about Kirk’s murder.

Womp womp womp womp, Billy.

He'd be better off posting the opposite of what he thinks, as this might actually make him right about something. Seriously, he makes his gun-happy brother look like a genius.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you.