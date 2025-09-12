Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassin Is Republican

As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on September 12, 2025
Twitchy

Billy Baldwin is so ignorant that we almost feel bad for picking on him. Seriously, when someone is this stupid it could be construed as cruel to make fun of him. Luckily, we don't mind being cruel when it comes to dealing with horrible, stupid people.

Like this guy.

There's even a Community Note on this post ... 

The suspect is registered as non-affiliated in Utah.
The suspect has been confirmed as engraving the shells with anti-fascist and “trolling” sexuality messages:-  "Hey, fascist. Catch!"- “If you read this, you are gay."- Lyrics to “Bella Ciao."

We've seen moldy old bologna sandwiches with a higher IQ than this guy.

Enter Andy Ngô with some additional receipts:

His post continues:

... on another casing. His family said he believed Kirk was “spreading hate.” In other words, the alleged gunman expressed many of the same views from those like you happy about Kirk’s murder. 

Womp womp womp womp, Billy.

He'd be better off posting the opposite of what he thinks, as this might actually make him right about something. Seriously, he makes his gun-happy brother look like a genius.

