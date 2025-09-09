AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of...
Restaurant Rollback: Cracker Barrel Abandons Rebranding and Remodeling Plans to Focus on F...
Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic...
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vac...
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of...
Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With...
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have...
VIP
The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name...
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER...
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership in QATAR Sets Off...
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From...
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...

Greta Van Susteren Calls on CNN to SUSPEND Brian Stelter for His Repugnant Charlotte Stabbing Commentary

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitchy

Greta Van Susteren is just so balanced and calm in her takedowns that when she does it, you can't help but notice, especially when she's mashing Tater, aka Brian Stelter. Brian said a lot of stupid things about the horrific murder in Charlotte, mainly calling the Right out for being angry over it. He went so far as to objectify the poor woman who lost her life as some symbol for pro-Trump activists.

Advertisement

No, we're not even kidding.

Greta called on CNN to suspend him.

Oh, and Bri seems angrier that we all noticed the murder than he is about the actual murder itself.

It's wild that CNN brought him back.

Again.

Because this murder only proves Trump right, that our cities are violent and people are getting killed because Democrats care more about equity than they do about protecting their own citizens.

Recommended

Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides

Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth

If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides
Sam J.
Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy
Sam J.
AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of Day as a Free Man'
Brett T.
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides Sam J.
Advertisement