Greta Van Susteren Calls on CNN to SUSPEND Brian Stelter for His Repugnant Charlotte Stabbing Commentary

Greta Van Susteren is just so balanced and calm in her takedowns that when she does it, you can't help but notice, especially when she's mashing Tater, aka Brian Stelter. Brian said a lot of stupid things about the horrific murder in Charlotte, mainly calling the Right out for being angry over it. He went so far as to objectify the poor woman who lost her life as some symbol for pro-Trump activists.

No, we're not even kidding.

Greta called on CNN to suspend him.

If this posting on ⁦@FoxNews⁩ is correct, @CNN should suspend ⁦@brianstelter⁩ and let him use his “time out” to think about what he said pic.twitter.com/CKMd1iQ9LW — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 9, 2025

Oh, and Bri seems angrier that we all noticed the murder than he is about the actual murder itself.

Brian lost the plot.



Public transportation NEEDS to be safe. Her tragic demise proves a massive failure in "restorative justice" that is being pushed by the left. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 9, 2025

He doesn't appear to know how to reflect on his words. Nor does he appear willing to admit any mistakes. — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) September 9, 2025

It's wild that CNN brought him back.

Time out? He should be fired. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 9, 2025

Again.

Brian Stelter was more worried about calling Charlie Kirk, MAGA, and people online racists than about the poor woman being murdered — marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) September 9, 2025

Because this murder only proves Trump right, that our cities are violent and people are getting killed because Democrats care more about equity than they do about protecting their own citizens.

