We Like Her! We REALLY Like Her! Twitchy’s Own ‘Grim Reaper’ Amy Curtis Joining Townhall

Dearest Twitchy Readers,

Yes, I am writing this in the first person outside of our VIP world so I can send off our very own Amy Curtis in Twitchy style. In case you’re not on X and likely missed the announcement, Amy has taken a full-time job with our sister site, Townhall, and today is her last day as a freelancer with us.

While I am super sad to lose her (she writes more than I do, and you guys know how insane I am), I am far more excited and proud of her because she's truly earned this. Many of us have known how brilliant Amy is for years and years and years as we’ve followed her on Twitter and X, and now she has the opportunity to share her voice with even more people on Townhall.

I don’t want to get mushy, as we all know I don’t do mushy, but I wanted to make sure Amy knew how much we’ll miss her here at Twitchy, even as we cheer her on at her new digs. I also wanted to make sure that those of you who read her consistently here can still find her there - although you’d better still read the rest of us here.

Ahem. *shakes fist*

Thank you so much, Amy, for all you’ve done here at Twitchy.

For the snark, the laughs, the throw-downs, the mic-drops, the BAMS, the BOOMS, the HOLY WOWS, the 'deaths,' and so much more.

All my best and my thanks,

Sam J.

