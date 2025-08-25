Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls' Sports - Vid

Remember when schools were focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic?
Not so much, anymore, which is why school choice is SO important.
Especially when you see something like this:
BREAKING: An undercover journalist caught a school counselor coaching a parent on how to get her boy to play in girls' sports in Ohio.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
She said parents could use an updated birth certificate.
Another journalist then CONFRONTS her about it.
I have the video.
Buckle up 👇🧵
Grab yer corn.
The counselor suggests the parent could use an updated birth certificate to get her boy to play in girls' sports.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
"This is what the birth certificate says. Prove that it's wrong... I dare you to go down that road." pic.twitter.com/5aQqniwnWc
These people are just so horrible, you guys.
A parent asks if her son could go in the girls' restroom.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
The counselor says, "I wouldn't see an issue. Like, I dare you to go down that road... Especially with the birth certificate. I think it just kind of seals the deal." pic.twitter.com/DJp9ZWFvZx
So, the birth certificate 'seals the deal' and makes it possible for boys to use the girls' restroom.
Just terrifying that there are people in our schools who think this way?
The parent questions whether she'd need the original birth certificate for sports.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
The counselor says, "Why would they know to ask?... Again, how are you going to prove it?" pic.twitter.com/WM2jpNhK5v
Shameful.
Another journalist CONFRONTS the counselor and she first DENIES coaching the parent on how to get around the law protecting girls' sports. pic.twitter.com/dUt81BKTol— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
Because of course she does.
The journalist then REVEALS that he has the undercover footage and she immediately asks him to leave. pic.twitter.com/Lw2JTQK5K3— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Get her.
The counselor is Jennifer Leone at Reading High School in Ohio— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
The school is in Reading Community City School District (@ReadingCSD). pic.twitter.com/AaJKHYc4CV
Crazy.
Jennifer Leone is still listed on the @ReadingCSD website. pic.twitter.com/jolV03wZwa— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
Even crazier.
The undercover journalists are at Accuracy in Media.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
Follow them at @AccuracyInMedia. pic.twitter.com/FnJpDMW5JC
KUDOS GUYS!
The journalist who confronted the counselor is @adamguillette.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
He's the President of Accuracy in Media. pic.twitter.com/39KbHbIi4t
So good.
The school district is @ReadingCSD. pic.twitter.com/TBDr2Qr5A9— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025
Stay tuned ...
