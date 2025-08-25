Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling as ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls' Sports - Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 25, 2025
Various

Remember when schools were focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic?

Not so much, anymore, which is why school choice is SO important.

Especially when you see something like this:

Grab yer corn.

These people are just so horrible, you guys.

So, the birth certificate 'seals the deal' and makes it possible for boys to use the girls' restroom.

Just terrifying that there are people in our schools who think this way?

Shameful.

Because of course she does.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Get her.

Crazy.

Even crazier.

KUDOS GUYS!

So good.

Stay tuned ... 

