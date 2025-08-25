Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls' Sports - Vid

Remember when schools were focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic?

Not so much, anymore, which is why school choice is SO important.

Especially when you see something like this:

BREAKING: An undercover journalist caught a school counselor coaching a parent on how to get her boy to play in girls' sports in Ohio.



She said parents could use an updated birth certificate.



Another journalist then CONFRONTS her about it.



I have the video.

Buckle up 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Grab yer corn.

The counselor suggests the parent could use an updated birth certificate to get her boy to play in girls' sports.



"This is what the birth certificate says. Prove that it's wrong... I dare you to go down that road." pic.twitter.com/5aQqniwnWc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

These people are just so horrible, you guys.

A parent asks if her son could go in the girls' restroom.



The counselor says, "I wouldn't see an issue. Like, I dare you to go down that road... Especially with the birth certificate. I think it just kind of seals the deal." pic.twitter.com/DJp9ZWFvZx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

So, the birth certificate 'seals the deal' and makes it possible for boys to use the girls' restroom.

Just terrifying that there are people in our schools who think this way?

The parent questions whether she'd need the original birth certificate for sports.



The counselor says, "Why would they know to ask?... Again, how are you going to prove it?" pic.twitter.com/WM2jpNhK5v — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Shameful.

Another journalist CONFRONTS the counselor and she first DENIES coaching the parent on how to get around the law protecting girls' sports. pic.twitter.com/dUt81BKTol — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Because of course she does.

The journalist then REVEALS that he has the undercover footage and she immediately asks him to leave. pic.twitter.com/Lw2JTQK5K3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Get her.

The counselor is Jennifer Leone at Reading High School in Ohio



The school is in Reading Community City School District (@ReadingCSD). pic.twitter.com/AaJKHYc4CV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Crazy.

Jennifer Leone is still listed on the @ReadingCSD website. pic.twitter.com/jolV03wZwa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Even crazier.

The undercover journalists are at Accuracy in Media.



Follow them at @AccuracyInMedia. pic.twitter.com/FnJpDMW5JC — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

KUDOS GUYS!

The journalist who confronted the counselor is @adamguillette.



He's the President of Accuracy in Media. pic.twitter.com/39KbHbIi4t — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

So good.

The school district is @ReadingCSD. pic.twitter.com/TBDr2Qr5A9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2025

Stay tuned ...

