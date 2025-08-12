Katie Pavlich OWNS Mayor Muriel Bowser Claiming D.C. Is a RAD Place to...
The Art of the Reveal

Bro, Lawyer UP! Adam Schiff Torpedoes HIMSELF, Demands His OWN Lockup in INCONVENIENT Blast From His Past

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on August 12, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, a Democratic whistleblower just dumped a hurricane of rain on Adam Schiff's parade, giving the now-senator up and admitting he leaked fake Russian Collusion Hoax 'info' to the mainstream media in an attempt to take Trump down.

And somehow, some way, this failed. 

Thank God.

We get the feeling, as we learn more about Schiff-Head, that he fails a lot. 

Just sayin'.

Honestly, we're shocked this old post from over two years ago is still up. That tells us once again that he never thought Trump would win again, and he never thought he'd get caught. What a watermelon head.

So, Schiff already made the case to hold himself accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Ouch.

There's always a post.

CRASH and BURN! Harry Enten Drops Devastating Reality on Dems' Latest Hope for a Narrative
Grateful Calvin
This is gonna be fun.

Even then, we all knew.

Adam really should lawyer up ... and not just Preet Bharara.

Heh.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

