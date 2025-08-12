Bro, Lawyer UP! Adam Schiff Torpedoes HIMSELF, Demands His OWN Lockup in INCONVENIENT Blast From His Past

As Twitchy readers know, a Democratic whistleblower just dumped a hurricane of rain on Adam Schiff's parade, giving the now-senator up and admitting he leaked fake Russian Collusion Hoax 'info' to the mainstream media in an attempt to take Trump down.

And somehow, some way, this failed.

Thank God.

We get the feeling, as we learn more about Schiff-Head, that he fails a lot.

Just sayin'.

Honestly, we're shocked this old post from over two years ago is still up. That tells us once again that he never thought Trump would win again, and he never thought he'd get caught. What a watermelon head.

The leak of classified information is a threat to national security, strains our relationships, and limits the intelligence others are willing to share.



A thorough investigation must be undertaken. And those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 11, 2023

So, Schiff already made the case to hold himself accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Ouch.

There's always a post.

Agreed Adam. Lawyer up. — francesca (@fran_mac75) August 12, 2025

“And those responsible must be held accountable …” https://t.co/1NkefC1uIy — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) August 12, 2025

This is gonna be fun.

It was you https://t.co/aukqdlJY1a — Tony Borelli (@TonyBorelli4) April 12, 2023

Even then, we all knew.

Adam really should lawyer up ... and not just Preet Bharara.

Heh.

