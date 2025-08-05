Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and...
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse'...
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the...
Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize...
GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After...
VIP
We Need to Hold the Media Accountable for Being Lying, Cheating Suckwads. I...
S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to...
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney...
Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz...
Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia...
VIP
Ring in the Ewwww! Leftist Doesn’t Understand Why Conservatives Are Put-Off by Her...
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alca...

WOOF! WATCH Don Lemon's Bonkers Trump-Trashing Therapy Session with the Runaway Texas Dem Disaster -Video

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on August 05, 2025
Meme

In case you were wondering what sort of Democrats they have in Texas, what sort of Democrats flee a state instead of having to do their jobs, look no further than the woman (man, it?) Don Lemon interviewed Jolanda Jones, who lost her marbles, ranting about Trump, accusing him of 'liking his own daughter.'

Advertisement

No, really.

Yeah, she's gross.

Watch this:

Note, we originally saw this from Greg Price who unfortunately removed his post, so we had to use this one so you could actually see the interview. And yes, Sington is a doofus.

Good gravy.

From Mediaite:

Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones (D) went off on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling him a “pedophile” and accusing him of “liking” his own daughter.

Jones joined Don Lemon on The Don Lemon Show on YouTube to discuss Republican redistricting efforts in Texas and other current events. When the conversation turned to the controversy over the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Jones didn’t hold back in her criticism of Trump and his actions.

Yikes. Perhaps she missed it, but Trump has been holding people accountable for defaming him lately.

Recommended

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*
Sam J.
Advertisement

It would not hurt our feelings if he took those actions.

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*
Sam J.
David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and Jack Smith
Grateful Calvin
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the Law of the Land (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
justmindy
Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
justmindy
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread* Sam J.
Advertisement