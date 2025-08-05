WOOF! WATCH Don Lemon's Bonkers Trump-Trashing Therapy Session with the Runaway Texas Dem Disaster -Video

In case you were wondering what sort of Democrats they have in Texas, what sort of Democrats flee a state instead of having to do their jobs, look no further than the woman (man, it?) Don Lemon interviewed Jolanda Jones, who lost her marbles, ranting about Trump, accusing him of 'liking his own daughter.'

Advertisement

No, really.

Yeah, she's gross.

Watch this:

“He’s a pedophile. He likes little girls. In fact, he likes his daughter. He talked about sexual stuff with his daughter. Who does that?” Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones torches Donald Trump with blistering rant. pic.twitter.com/A75DcgyP5r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 5, 2025

Note, we originally saw this from Greg Price who unfortunately removed his post, so we had to use this one so you could actually see the interview. And yes, Sington is a doofus.

Good gravy.

‘He Likes His Daughter’: Texas Lawmaker Calls Trump a ‘Pedophile’ In Wild Interview With Don Lemonhttps://t.co/eBKy9ryZmN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 5, 2025

From Mediaite:

Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones (D) went off on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling him a “pedophile” and accusing him of “liking” his own daughter. Jones joined Don Lemon on The Don Lemon Show on YouTube to discuss Republican redistricting efforts in Texas and other current events. When the conversation turned to the controversy over the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Jones didn’t hold back in her criticism of Trump and his actions.

Yikes. Perhaps she missed it, but Trump has been holding people accountable for defaming him lately.

I hope @realDonaldTrump Sues those glasses right off your face. — Regina Marie (@brockingtonr74) August 5, 2025

It would not hurt our feelings if he took those actions.

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.