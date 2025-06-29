The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO and They 'Don't Know What to Do'

Wait. Illegals are getting letters from DHS telling them they have no status in America, and they don't know what to do?! Say it ain't so! The horror! How can this be?! The country they entered illegally is informing them they're still illegal ...

Advertisement

This isn't rocket science, folks.

A Mexican nationalist recently received a letter from DHS stating that her parole has been terminated and now has no status in America!



Millions of foreigners are getting these letters. pic.twitter.com/x7oY2lYaDC — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) June 28, 2025

We have a pretty good idea of what they should do, as does most of X.

Get.

The.

Eff.

Out.

Just sayin'.

Sorry, your presence to artificially inflate blue state population to add Dem congressional seat status has been terminated. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — galen (@galenarq) June 28, 2025

She doesn't know what to do? She should leave the country to start with, it wasn't a suggestion. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) June 28, 2025

Pretty simple.

It's what we voted for. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) June 29, 2025

Came here in December and their letter is on a granite countertop. Living better than most citizens. — Skepticinthedell (@Thdelli1887) June 28, 2025

Thanks, Biden.

As focused as we are on deportation raids, the amount self deportations due to letters like this and videos of random deportations needs more attention. I think DHS reported for every one deportation arrest, nine others self deport. — Brown eyed girl..la te da🎶 @brneyedgirl on Truth (@BettyBo10964654) June 28, 2025

We need more of this.

And don't let the door hit ya' on the backside.

============================================================

Related:

Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG Beautiful Trolling

YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women

============================================================