Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Pris...
Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund...
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a...
Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG...
YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
VIP
‘Keep at It Pedro’: JK Rowling Responds to Being ’Shut Down’ by Actor
Punk Duo Leads Crowd in 'Death to the IDF' Chant … at UK's...
Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Continue Their Cringe Team-Up; Seem to Back Iran
Lefty Songwriter Blames American Sanctions for Communist Cuba's Lack of EVERYTHING
WSJ: Nearly 2 Million People With Student Loans Expected to Have Their Wages...
Liz Warren Is Mad Her Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding Got Lost In...
Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
USA TODAY: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Aliens Is Getting ICE Agents Hurt
Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong...

The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO and They 'Don't Know What to Do'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Wait. Illegals are getting letters from DHS telling them they have no status in America, and they don't know what to do?! Say it ain't so! The horror! How can this be?! The country they entered illegally is informing them they're still illegal ... 

Advertisement

This isn't rocket science, folks.

We have a pretty good idea of what they should do, as does most of X.

Get. 

The.

Eff.

Out.

Just sayin'.

Pretty simple.

Thanks, Biden.

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

We need more of this.

And don't let the door hit ya' on the backside.

============================================================

Related:

Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG Beautiful Trolling

YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women

============================================================

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch
Sam J.
Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG Beautiful Trolling
Sam J.
Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread Sam J.
Advertisement