Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as President After DC Shooting

Every day, we are reminded of the YUGE bullet we dodged way back in November when this country rejected Kamala Harris and Tim Walz by granting Trump and JD Vance a MASSIVE majority win. Popular Vote, Electoral Vote, Swing States ... it was bigly.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings was good enough to give us yet another reason to be thankful for that epic win by pointing out what we'd hear from a President Harri today after that horrific DC shooting.

If Biden or Harris were president we’d be getting a scolding right now for this epidemic of Islamophobia. https://t.co/ukAnJmAWC1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 22, 2025

Exactly.

Somehow, someway, she'd be more concerned about the shooter than the poor innocent people who lost their lives BECAUSE her a large portion of her base is antisemitic.

The assassin DONATED TO BIDEN.



Pretty clearly, the Hamas Caucus is deep inside Democratic politics. pic.twitter.com/Gmj1x5HDPB — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 22, 2025

Because, of course, he did.

Which means he was likely a Kamala Harris voter as well.

Let's not pretend any of us is surprised by this.

Instead, we get law and order. Elections have consequences. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 22, 2025

Thank God.

How many Democrats will condemn this? — Judie Hall (@JudieHall9) May 22, 2025

Still waiting ...

I am sure we will still get news articles and TV pundits telling us how this brings unfair fear to Palestinians now. — Doug McGie (@bcbldr) May 22, 2025

Oh yeah, they will find a way to make the shooter the victim.

They always do.

============================================================

Related:

Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did and Said (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE TRUMP! S.E. Cupp Proves Herself MORE Irrelevant Scolding the Left for 'Attacking Journalism'

DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So Normalized

'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy

OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder of Innocent Israeli Embassy Staffers

============================================================