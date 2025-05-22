NY Times Reports Motive Unknown After Man Shouting 'Free Palestine' Killed 2 Near...
Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as President After DC Shooting

Sam J. | 1:45 PM on May 22, 2025
Every day, we are reminded of the YUGE bullet we dodged way back in November when this country rejected Kamala Harris and Tim Walz by granting Trump and JD Vance a MASSIVE majority win. Popular Vote, Electoral Vote, Swing States ... it was bigly.

Scott Jennings was good enough to give us yet another reason to be thankful for that epic win by pointing out what we'd hear from a President Harri today after that horrific DC shooting.

Exactly.

Somehow, someway, she'd be more concerned about the shooter than the poor innocent people who lost their lives BECAUSE her a large portion of her base is antisemitic.

Because, of course, he did.

Which means he was likely a Kamala Harris voter as well.

Let's not pretend any of us is surprised by this.

Thank God.

Still waiting ... 

Oh yeah, they will find a way to make the shooter the victim.

They always do.

