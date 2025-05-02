PROMISE?! The Economist Says the UN Could Run Out of Money IN MERE MONTHS and the Jokes Write Themselves

Sounds like the United Nations is broke.
Gosh, that's a shame.
From The Economist:
Last year the UN had a $200m cash shortfall, despite spending only 90% of its planned budget. This year will be much worse. Internal modelling suggests that the year-end cash deficit will, without cuts, probably blow out to $1.1bn, leaving the UN without money to pay salaries and suppliers by September.
Sounds like the UN needs the United States more than the United States needs the UN.
Oh, well.
Or as we usually say, WOMP WOMP WOMP WOMP.
As you all can imagine, X doesn't exactly have a ton of sympathy for this massive organization:
Wait, what’s the problem? pic.twitter.com/whWsa9P0of— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 2, 2025
HAAAAAA
We provide 22% of the budget. There are 192 other member states that supplies the remainder. They need to kick it up.— Narr Trek (@narrtrek) May 2, 2025
Right? Our tax dollars have been used to pay for so many things for so long ... it's time for other countries to step up. Trump is right about the world taking advantage of us. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.
That it'll take months? pic.twitter.com/FmIqFKJjrL— The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 2, 2025
May 2, 2025
We did too, bro.
May 2, 2025
Someone photoshop “Trump Nations” on it— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 2, 2025
They would lose their minds.
She's right, quick, someone do it.
May 2, 2025
The building would make great condos.— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 2, 2025
Okay… we need to throw a parade pic.twitter.com/0Ff6SQR62J— Jeff Shetler (@Jeffrey_Shetler) May 2, 2025
YAAAAAS.
We're totally on board, both with them running out of funding and the parade after.
============================================================
