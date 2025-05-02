HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices...
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot...
'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin...
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About...
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP...
BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From...
VIP
60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview Nominated for Outstanding Editing Emmy and the Jokes...
Hedieh Mirahmadi: America Is in 'Big Trouble' If We Don't Address This Issue
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over...
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's...
VIP
Dear Legacy Media: Can We Just NOT With the Constant Hitler Comparisons?
Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...

PROMISE?! The Economist Says the UN Could Run Out of Money IN MERE MONTHS and the Jokes Write Themselves

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 02, 2025
Sarah D.

Sounds like the United Nations is broke.

Gosh, that's a shame.

From The Economist:

Last year the UN had a $200m cash shortfall, despite spending only 90% of its planned budget. This year will be much worse. Internal modelling suggests that the year-end cash deficit will, without cuts, probably blow out to $1.1bn, leaving the UN without money to pay salaries and suppliers by September.

Advertisement

Sounds like the UN needs the United States more than the United States needs the UN.

Oh, well.

Or as we usually say, WOMP WOMP WOMP WOMP.

As you all can imagine, X doesn't exactly have a ton of sympathy for this massive organization:

HAAAAAA

Right? Our tax dollars have been used to pay for so many things for so long ... it's time for other countries to step up. Trump is right about the world taking advantage of us. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

We did too, bro.

They would lose their minds.

She's right, quick, someone do it.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

YAAAAAS.

We're totally on board, both with them running out of funding and the parade after.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK

LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can

They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS

She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles DOWN When Called Out on X

Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: FUNDING UN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot Water (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.
'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin Gov. Evers (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From His Admin (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices for Treating 'Trans' Kids
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement