Obama Bro Jon Favreau Trips Over Stephen Miller While Taking Victory Lap Over SCOTUS Ruling on MD Illegal

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Guess who didn't take getting owned by JD Vance very well a couple of weeks ago? It seems Jon Favreau thinks the SCOTUS ruling about the illegal alien deportated to El Salvador is some sort of gotcha on Vance and Trump ... and look at the sad little Obama bro taking his victory lap. 

You know he cheered himself on as he posted this.

There's just one teensy tiny problem with this post.

They don't have to bring the illegal back.

That's now what SCOTUS said.

Stephen Miller interrupted Favreau's victory lap:

From the beginning, this whole argument has been about his being deported to El Salvador, not the fact that he wasn't supposed to be deported. Clearly, he was. They just sent him home, which makes sense, but since he was seeking asylum from that country or some other happy horse manure, he wasn't supposed to be deported there.

Won't someone please think of the poor MS13 gang member?!

