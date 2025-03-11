BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire (Promises Made, Promises KEPT!)

We've gone from endless funding for an endless war between Russia and Ukraine to a cease-fire under Trump.

Who'da thunk it?

Oh yeah, everyone who voted for him in November.

And here we go:

Ukraine and Russia Reach Tentative Peace Deal, Opening Door to Negotiations — Townhall.com (@@townhallcomm) Mar 10, 2025

From our sister site, Townhall:

According to reports on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team is in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the U.S. and Ukraine said in a joint statement released by the State Department. "The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace.” If a peace deal is finalized, the United States would immediately resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, which had been halted following the tense meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky at the White House in February.

Promises made, promises kept.

Imagine if Kamala had won the presidency in November. Instead of a temporary ceasefire, we'd still be sending Ukraine billions of dollars to fight a way there is no way for them to win. She'd have cackled and danced around pretending she was somehow brilliant for funding more war.

Have we mentioned we dodged a bullet? Because HOOBOY, you guys, we so dodged a bullet.

And peace can finally be a possibility.

