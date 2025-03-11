Lefty Goon Ron Filipkowski Tries Dunking on J.D. Vance, Accidentally Admits Jussie Smollet...
Sen. Adam Schiff Believes Local Communities Can Best Decide the Trans Athlete Issue

Instapundit DROPS Elissa Slotkin for Claiming Elon Musk Said Something HE DID NOT About Entitlements -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

We're not entirely sure if Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin has a hard time comprehending things she hears OR if she's a lying liar who lies ... perhaps she's both. If you listen to Elon Musk in this video, it's clear he's not saying what he claims he's saying.

She's likely hoping her supporters won't bother watching and will just run off screeching about how rich billionaires are going to take our Social Security and Medicare.

In other words, she's trying to terrify Boomers and GenX into voting blue.

Watch this:

Yup, that's a damn lie.

Instapundit (he's back!) let her have it:

Oof.

Until they are faced with actual consequences, yes, this will continue. And why wouldn't it? They know they can't push anything real because, as a party, they are KAPUT. Finito. Ended. They have done so much damage to their platform and image over the past four years that all they can do is make up lies and try to scare people into voting for them. After losing so badly in November, you'd think they'd have figured out the 'BUT TRUMP' (and not 'BUT ELON MUSK') nonsense won't work.

Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
Perhaps we should stop telling them.

Heh.

