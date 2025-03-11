Instapundit DROPS Elissa Slotkin for Claiming Elon Musk Said Something HE DID NOT About Entitlements -Vid

We're not entirely sure if Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin has a hard time comprehending things she hears OR if she's a lying liar who lies ... perhaps she's both. If you listen to Elon Musk in this video, it's clear he's not saying what he claims he's saying.

She's likely hoping her supporters won't bother watching and will just run off screeching about how rich billionaires are going to take our Social Security and Medicare.

In other words, she's trying to terrify Boomers and GenX into voting blue.

Watch this:

Musk said the quiet part out loud: he’s going after your Social Security and Medicare. Period. Mark my words. They will make you pay in every part of your life. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@@SenatorSlotkin) Mar 9, 2025

Yup, that's a damn lie.

Instapundit (he's back!) let her have it:

That’s not at all what he said. Your tweet is false and defamatory and not protected by legislative immunity. — @instapundit (@@instapundit) Mar 10, 2025

Oof.

This sort of crap will continue until @elonmusk or others actually file suit. — Spudislander35 (@@spudislander35) Mar 10, 2025

Until they are faced with actual consequences, yes, this will continue. And why wouldn't it? They know they can't push anything real because, as a party, they are KAPUT. Finito. Ended. They have done so much damage to their platform and image over the past four years that all they can do is make up lies and try to scare people into voting for them. After losing so badly in November, you'd think they'd have figured out the 'BUT TRUMP' (and not 'BUT ELON MUSK') nonsense won't work.

Perhaps we should stop telling them.

Heh.

