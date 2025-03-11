Lefty Goon Ron Filipkowski Tries Dunking on J.D. Vance, Accidentally Admits Jussie Smollet...
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings made an entire CNN panel look stupid.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

As Twitchy readers know, for whatever reason, Democrats are determined to protect pro-terrorist Mahmoud Khalil from being deported from our country. They seem to think his First Amendment rights are being violated. If you've read our piece, including the thread about who Khalil really is, you know how damn dumb their argument really is.

And Jennings took them to school.

Watch:

Us too, bro.

Us too.

Because they're finally getting an audience. People, especially those of us on the Right, keep tuning in because we enjoy watching Jennings make them all look stupid. Heck, we're honestly waiting for him to make one of them cry.

It's happened before.

Just sayin'.

Democrats only care about death when and if they can use it to push their agenda. They've proven that time and time again.

