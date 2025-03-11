Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)

Scott Jennings made an entire CNN panel look stupid.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

As Twitchy readers know, for whatever reason, Democrats are determined to protect pro-terrorist Mahmoud Khalil from being deported from our country. They seem to think his First Amendment rights are being violated. If you've read our piece, including the thread about who Khalil really is, you know how damn dumb their argument really is.

Advertisement

And Jennings took them to school.

Watch:

Mahmoud Khalil’s group wants to eradicate Western Civilization & foment unrest in the United States. President Trump & @SecRubio are well within their legal rights to deport this radical. We are either going to stand up or become Europe. I’m 100% behind the President. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) Mar 11, 2025

Us too, bro.

Us too.

The host of that show has the intellectual capacity of a beach rock.



Why do you continue to waste your time - night after night - debating her?



Embarrassing. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) Mar 11, 2025

Because they're finally getting an audience. People, especially those of us on the Right, keep tuning in because we enjoy watching Jennings make them all look stupid. Heck, we're honestly waiting for him to make one of them cry.

It's happened before.

Just sayin'.

Scott these people always waiting for people to die first… it’s the same reason why they don’t mind blaming guns when those who are casualty of its misuse or long gone and their loved ones who remain are but useful grieving pawns. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) Mar 11, 2025

Democrats only care about death when and if they can use it to push their agenda. They've proven that time and time again.

==========================================================================

Related:

David Hogg's Hopeful Message to Young Dems About Trump Eviscerating the Constitution Goes WRONG (Watch)

EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

TOOL Reid Hoffman DROPPED for Claiming NO Connection to Tesla Protests BUT Saying Elon Musk Has it Coming

Oh Honey, NO: Pramila Jayapal SCHOOLED for Whining About Terror-Supporting Student's 1st Amendment Rights

BRILLIANT! Trump Admin Repurposing One of Biden's Tools to Help Illegals Self-Deport Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

==========================================================================