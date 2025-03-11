Lefty Goon Ron Filipkowski Tries Dunking on J.D. Vance, Accidentally Admits Jussie Smollet...
The Media Is Very Upset With Trump's Latest Deportation
Instapundit DROPS Elissa Slotkin for Claiming Elon Musk Said Something HE DID NOT...
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud...
About That Pro-Hamas Student Dems Are Protecting, MUST-READ Thread Shows How DANGEROUS Mah...
How Safe Are Your Devices?
David Hogg's Hopeful Message to Young Dems About Trump Eviscerating the Constitution Goes...
EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
TOOL Reid Hoffman Claims He Has Nothing to Do With Tesla Protests BUT...
Oh Honey, NO: Pramila Jayapal SCHOOLED for Whining About Terror-Supporting Student's 1st A...
Iconic Trump 'Fight' Photographer Received an Award … The Comments Won't Surprise You
OH NO! ... Anyway: Ruth Marcus Resigns From WaPo for Killing Her Column...
Bill Offers Early Release and Free Rent to Juvenile Killers (Limit: Two Murders)
Sen. Adam Schiff Believes Local Communities Can Best Decide the Trans Athlete Issue

Dude, Take the L! Adam Full-Of-Schiff SOUNDS THE ALARM on Trump's Economy ... There's Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Like other Democrats, Adam Schiff doesn't know if he should wind his butt or scratch his watch. When your party stands for nothing except allowing mentally ill men into women's private spaces, raising taxes, opening the border for illegals, and, OH YEAH, supporting pro-terrorists on our college campuses, we suppose there isn't much they can do. 

Advertisement

But even Schiff's supporters have got to admit the constant fear-mongering is getting old.

It's fascinating how Adam and none of the other Democrats were at all concerned when Biden was truly decimating our economy. But now that Trump is trying to right the ship and get things going in a positive way (which could mean some growing pains, he said as much), NOW Schiff cares.

And he's trying desperately to terrify people back into supporting his party.

There's just one big problem with what he's claiming here:

Oopsie.

Oh yeah, and the price of eggs is officially lower now than the day Trump took office. Gosh, it's almost as if Democrats do nothing but lie, lie, and then lie some more.

Or drain the federal reserve?

Recommended

Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Forgive student loan debt?

Print more money?

Biden had all sorts of 'fixes' that only made things worse.

Adam certainly is consistent that way.

Ahem.

==========================================================================

Related:

Instapundit Puts Elissa Slotkin on BLAST for Lying About Elon Musk 'Going After' Social Security (Watch)

Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)

About That Pro-Hamas Student Dems Are Protecting, MUST-READ Thread Shows How DANGEROUS Mahmoud Khalil Is

David Hogg's Hopeful Message to Young Dems About Trump Eviscerating the Constitution Goes WRONG (Watch)

EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

==========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF INFLATION TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
About That Pro-Hamas Student Dems Are Protecting, MUST-READ Thread Shows How DANGEROUS Mahmoud Khalil Is
Sam J.
Instapundit DROPS Elissa Slotkin for Claiming Elon Musk Said Something HE DID NOT About Entitlements -Vid
Sam J.
David Hogg's Hopeful Message to Young Dems About Trump Eviscerating the Constitution Goes WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.
EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO: Pramila Jayapal SCHOOLED for Whining About Terror-Supporting Student's 1st Amendment Rights
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement