Dude, Take the L! Adam Full-Of-Schiff SOUNDS THE ALARM on Trump's Economy ... There's Just 1 Big Problem

Like other Democrats, Adam Schiff doesn't know if he should wind his butt or scratch his watch. When your party stands for nothing except allowing mentally ill men into women's private spaces, raising taxes, opening the border for illegals, and, OH YEAH, supporting pro-terrorists on our college campuses, we suppose there isn't much they can do.

But even Schiff's supporters have got to admit the constant fear-mongering is getting old.

As we watch our retirement accounts decimated, our benefits under attack, and the American economy hurting, Donald Trump has a totally reassuring message for us: "We're just getting started." — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) Mar 10, 2025

It's fascinating how Adam and none of the other Democrats were at all concerned when Biden was truly decimating our economy. But now that Trump is trying to right the ship and get things going in a positive way (which could mean some growing pains, he said as much), NOW Schiff cares.

And he's trying desperately to terrify people back into supporting his party.

There's just one big problem with what he's claiming here:

🚨 BREAKING: Inflation is tumbling. — Erick Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) Mar 10, 2025

Oopsie.

Oh yeah, and the price of eggs is officially lower now than the day Trump took office. Gosh, it's almost as if Democrats do nothing but lie, lie, and then lie some more.

I thought your retirement account was social security. Now it's the stock market? Which is it? And what exactly should government do about about the stock market? Maybe pump another 9 trillion in Biden debt to artificially inflate the market and GDP? — Pacheco the Ghost (@@PMtalking) Mar 10, 2025

Or drain the federal reserve?

Forgive student loan debt?

Print more money?

Biden had all sorts of 'fixes' that only made things worse.

It’s ok Adam, I’m sure you’ll think of another money laundering scheme to pad your retirement account — Garbage Deplorable (@@GarbageMAGAman) Mar 10, 2025

Adam certainly is consistent that way.

Ahem.

