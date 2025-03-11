NOT Having the LIES! Tim Burchett SCHOOLS CNN Hack Claiming NO ONE is Demonizing Elon Musk or DOGE -Watch

CNN wants us to believe that no one is demonizing Trump, Elon Musk, or DOGE.

We can't help but wonder if this means they still think an apple is a banana.

Remember that ridiculous marketing? Yeah.

Luckily Tim Burchett was having NONE OF THIS and pushed back on the CNN talking head in a big way.

Watch:

🚨🔥 @timburchett methodically SCHOOLS CNN hack trying to run propaganda that DOGE opposition wants cuts to waste — and that no one is demonizing Elon and Trump.



Burchett wasn't having the lies — “Then why don't they? Why don't they embrace the idea of exposing these things? Why do they want to demonize Trump and Elon Musk?"



“If Elon Musk says that he thinks he could find $1 trillion worth of waste, abuse and fraud, why don't we let him try that?"



“The problem is, is that this money is you're going to see it going to…NGO’s and all these organizations that claim they're doing a good job, and it's coming right back to Washington and possibly both parties."



"And I think that's what a lot of these people are afraid of. They're going to get caught with their hand in the cookie jar. And some of these people need to be in handcuffs." — Western Lensman (@@WesternLensman) Mar 10, 2025

And some of these people need to be in handcuffs.

Preach.

such a happy lot — Georgia Gal (@@GaGal012) Mar 10, 2025

Ain't they?

Tim is a breath of fresh air. He hasn’t shied away from the controversy. — Kevin M. Nelson (@@KevinMNelsonUSA) Mar 10, 2025

More and more Republicans are speaking out and pushing back.

Turns out all we really did need was a new president.

