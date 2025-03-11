NOT Having the LIES! Tim Burchett SCHOOLS CNN Hack Claiming NO ONE is Demonizing Elon Musk or DOGE -Watch

CRACK DOWN: X Users Raise Warning That Leftwing Tesla Vandalism Will Escalate If...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on March 11, 2025
Twitchy

CNN wants us to believe that no one is demonizing Trump, Elon Musk, or DOGE.

We can't help but wonder if this means they still think an apple is a banana.

Remember that ridiculous marketing? Yeah.

Luckily Tim Burchett was having NONE OF THIS and pushed back on the CNN talking head in a big way.

Watch:

And some of these people need to be in handcuffs.

Preach.

Ain't they?

More and more Republicans are speaking out and pushing back.

Turns out all we really did need was a new president.

