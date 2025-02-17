CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying...
Party of 'Norms' and 'Decency' Strikes AGAIN! Pete Hegseth Calls Biden's IRS Out for Rushing to Audit Him

Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It looks like Biden's IRS rushed an audit of the incoming Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and his wife.

Because, of course, they did.

Hegseth took to social media to call down the thunder:

Read that again: 'We will never back down.'

THAT is our Secretary of Defense, folks. 

And c'mon, what a petty and nasty thing for Biden's outgoing IRS to do. But are we surprised? Not in the least. Punishing Trump by going after his cabinet picks is very much on brand for the old regime. Wonder how long before we see more audits of his picks? Or the people who have been most vocal supporting Trump and working to get him elected?

If DOGE needed a reason to get in there and really take the IRS apart in an audit, this is it.

Indeed.

