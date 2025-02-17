Party of 'Norms' and 'Decency' Strikes AGAIN! Pete Hegseth Calls Biden's IRS Out for Rushing to Audit Him

It looks like Biden's IRS rushed an audit of the incoming Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and his wife.

Because, of course, they did.

Hegseth took to social media to call down the thunder:

Of course the outgoing Biden IRS rushed an “audit” of the incoming SecDef. Total sham.



The party of “norms” and “decency” strikes again. We will never back down. pic.twitter.com/coW1UpFPrD — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 17, 2025

Read that again: 'We will never back down.'

THAT is our Secretary of Defense, folks.

And c'mon, what a petty and nasty thing for Biden's outgoing IRS to do. But are we surprised? Not in the least. Punishing Trump by going after his cabinet picks is very much on brand for the old regime. Wonder how long before we see more audits of his picks? Or the people who have been most vocal supporting Trump and working to get him elected?

If DOGE needed a reason to get in there and really take the IRS apart in an audit, this is it.

They love the low blows — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Indeed.

Just remind @realDonaldTrump to shut down the corrupt IRS. Problem solved. 🙌🏻 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) February 17, 2025

DOGE caught $824B Pentagon waste while Biden's IRS targets SecDef Hegseth.



Weaponized audits for enemies.



Zero oversight on bureaucrat spending.



Audit THEM. — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) February 17, 2025

AUDIT the IRS.

ABOLISH THE IRS.

