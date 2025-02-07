Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About LA Fires (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:41 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Have we mentioned we dodged a serious bullet when we elected Trump over Kamala Harris because if not, YOU GUYS, we seriously dodged a bullet. Note, we know we've said this before ... heh.

And yeah, we dodged the biggest of all bullets for so many reasons.

For further proof, all one has to do is look at Harris's statement on the LA fires.

Watch this:

What?

Doesn't society already include our country? And is she talking about the winds? What weather caused the fire? 

As we said, we dodged the biggest bullet ever.

Even Democrats didn't want her.

Clearly.

Powered by Wild Turkey.

Heh.

Ugh ... we do not miss this. Not even a little bit.

Bigly.

==========================================================================

KAMALA HARRIS LOS ANGELES

