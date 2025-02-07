Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About LA Fires (Watch)

Have we mentioned we dodged a serious bullet when we elected Trump over Kamala Harris because if not, YOU GUYS, we seriously dodged a bullet. Note, we know we've said this before ... heh.

And yeah, we dodged the biggest of all bullets for so many reasons.

For further proof, all one has to do is look at Harris's statement on the LA fires.

Watch this:

Kamala Harris statement on LA fires:



“As we think about the future, we must, as a society, as a country, invest in adaptation and resilience, and we have to understand these extreme weather occurrences are extreme, but they are increasingly less rare.” pic.twitter.com/Lknwuis8OG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

What?

Doesn't society already include our country? And is she talking about the winds? What weather caused the fire?

As we said, we dodged the biggest bullet ever.

It’s unbelievable this woman was a candidate for President of the United States. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 7, 2025

Even Democrats didn't want her.

Clearly.

I'm convinced that Harris is some kind of animatronic bot, powered by alcohol, that has a finely tuned political / activist buzzword operating system designed to filibuster questions until everyone gives up trying to get a real answer. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) February 7, 2025

Powered by Wild Turkey.

Heh.

Ugh ... we do not miss this. Not even a little bit.

So…..

Bad weather bad. And feels more frequent?

And we should think about doing something?



Wow, we dodged a bullet. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) February 7, 2025

Bigly.

==========================================================================

