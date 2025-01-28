He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta 'Leaving' CNN and LOL

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on January 28, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald J. Trump was good enough to send Jim Acosta off as only he can. Honestly, while we know Trump was definitely needling Acosta there were portions of his post that were almost kind. Heck, he even wished him good luck.

Because Trump is a giver that way.

James Woods was not quite as kind with the metaphor he came up with for Acosta leaving.

But he was just as hilarious and if you think about it, maybe even the most accurate comparison yet.

Take a look:

Aww yes. Poetry, even. And if you think about it, most people who own dogs will absolutely get what he means here. Not to be overly gross but it does seem like things sometimes hang around far longer than you'd like them to, and when there is finally enough momentum for them to go ... there is relief.

Maybe even joy.

Don't make that face, it's not our metaphor but if you think it, he's right. 

Heh.

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya'. 

Dingleberry. Now THERE is a word we don't hear often enough these days.

So much winning.

And no, we're not tired of it yet. Not even a little bit.

==========================================================================

