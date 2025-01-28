He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta 'Leaving' CNN and LOL

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald J. Trump was good enough to send Jim Acosta off as only he can. Honestly, while we know Trump was definitely needling Acosta there were portions of his post that were almost kind. Heck, he even wished him good luck.

Because Trump is a giver that way.

James Woods was not quite as kind with the metaphor he came up with for Acosta leaving.

But he was just as hilarious and if you think about it, maybe even the most accurate comparison yet.

Take a look:

It’s like when your dog shakes that last nugget of poop off his butt… https://t.co/KaXGbwjqMz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2025

Aww yes. Poetry, even. And if you think about it, most people who own dogs will absolutely get what he means here. Not to be overly gross but it does seem like things sometimes hang around far longer than you'd like them to, and when there is finally enough momentum for them to go ... there is relief.

Maybe even joy.

Don't make that face, it's not our metaphor but if you think it, he's right.

Heh.

LOL! Good riddance Acosta! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 28, 2025

Don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya'.

This dingleberry should have been gone when he fought a White House intern for the Mike. — The Howling D (@Howlng_D) January 28, 2025

Dingleberry. Now THERE is a word we don't hear often enough these days.

Trump won. pic.twitter.com/VNFFXrp9YC — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 28, 2025

So much winning.

And no, we're not tired of it yet. Not even a little bit.

