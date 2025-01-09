Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fox News Headline

Eric Swalwell really should consider seeing a doctor for a case of butt-hurt this severe, especially since it will only get worse as the years go by and Trump starts bringing our country back to greatness. Not to mention all of the accountability that is likely soon to be a reality for Swalwell and many other Democrats who have much to answer for from the last four years.

If he's already complaining about a Fox News headline mocking him for whining about Trump bringing the price of groceries down maybe he should just go ahead and resign now. Save himself the tears.

Look at this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie:

What?

He really thinks that's why people made fun of him for his post.

Wow, maybe he really is as dumb as people say. We've always wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt in thinking maybe, just MAYBE the guy is a troll using a moronic front but ... yikes.

No, dumb-dumb, people were making fun of you for whining about grocery prices when you all supposedly fixed all of our problems with the Green New Deal ... sorry ... the Inflation Reduction Act. Not to mention Biden is still president for another 11 days - maybe ask him about the price of groceries.

I haven’t heard a SINGLE elected Democrat question Gavin Newsome or Karen Bass regarding the devastating wildfires consuming CA.



The Republican Party consistently challenges each other and points out when something is wrong.



The Democratic Party NEVER does this. Why? — chicago (@LJT1212) January 9, 2025

Ooh ooh, we know!

Is that what you are? You are supposed to represent your district. Once energy prices go down, groceries will go down. — John Moss (@JohnMoss1442595) January 9, 2025

Seems Eric has forgotten he's supposedly a 'leader'.

Your new leader..... pic.twitter.com/iRLl3hcxrX — Ultra Uncle T (@GLOATINGTRUTH) January 9, 2025

Shut up Eric — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 9, 2025

Seems fair.

January 20th the King is back! pic.twitter.com/ESjcQIuSSW — Fist Punch Skull (@FistPunchSkull) January 9, 2025

All hail the king, baby.

