Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fox News Headline

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Eric Swalwell really should consider seeing a doctor for a case of butt-hurt this severe, especially since it will only get worse as the years go by and Trump starts bringing our country back to greatness. Not to mention all of the accountability that is likely soon to be a reality for Swalwell and many other Democrats who have much to answer for from the last four years.

If he's already complaining about a Fox News headline mocking him for whining about Trump bringing the price of groceries down maybe he should just go ahead and resign now. Save himself the tears.

Look at this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie:

What?

He really thinks that's why people made fun of him for his post.

Wow, maybe he really is as dumb as people say. We've always wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt in thinking maybe, just MAYBE the guy is a troll using a moronic front but ... yikes.

No, dumb-dumb, people were making fun of you for whining about grocery prices when you all supposedly fixed all of our problems with the Green New Deal ... sorry ... the Inflation Reduction Act. Not to mention Biden is still president for another 11 days - maybe ask him about the price of groceries.

Ooh ooh, we know!

Seems Eric has forgotten he's supposedly a 'leader'. 

Seems fair.

All hail the king, baby.

