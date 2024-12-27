Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and...
Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

As Twitchy readers know, WSJ released a report on who was really calling the shots during COVID, especially around the lab-leak theory, and it most certainly was not Joe Biden. From what we read, 'someone' was keeping Biden from knowing about the lab-leak theory ...

Now why oh WHY would they do that?

And of course, who the Hell are 'they'?

Welp, the New York Post sort of gives the whole story away on their cover today:

Spy bosses.

Hrm.

WHICH spy bosses? The same a-holes that signed the letter claiming Hunter's laptop was Russian misinformation? Or a bunch of new a-holes nobody voted for? It's madness that we have to even wonder who called the shots when it came to such life-changing, economy-crushing acts like the COVID lockdowns and what we were and were not 'allowed' to know. Honestly, if you just read this at face value it sounds a lot like China released a chemical weapon. NOW CALM DOWN, Google, we're just being snark.

Or are we?

*cough cough*

Hey, we didn't say it.

Sure, we paused and thought for a moment when we saw this post.

SURE, we included it in this article so our readers could have a similar moment.

But did we say or write it? NOPE.

Remember when Fauci insisted he WAS the science?

Good times.

Conspiracy theorists are like 37-0 at this point.

We're only sort of joking.

*cough cough cough*

Unfortunately, none of us are holding our breath. Don't get us wrong, with Rand Paul fully unleashed there MIGHT be some consequences for Fauci but after everything we've seen and been through, we're not exactly hopeful.

Fair.

But he was supposedly fine having the nuclear codes, running the country, and EVEN running for a second term. 

For Democrats supposedly caring so much about protecting Democracy, they sure crapped all over it.

