Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is Out In BRUTAL Thread

Wait, since Joe Biden will no longer be president Hunter Biden's artwork will lose value? Almost as if the people 'investing' in his art weren't doing so because they like what he created ...

Gosh, we're shocked. SHOCKED!

Oh wait, nope, not even a little bit.

Daddy's pardon can't protect him from the harsh reality of his crap (literally) artwork. Jonathan Turley lays it out perfectly in his short but not so sweet thread:

Experts say that the value of Hunter’s art will likely collapse with his father’s departure — the clearest indicator of the actual value of the art for “investors.” Hunter’s art appears to be moving from an impressionistic to a harsh realism period...https://t.co/kMdjqXVa0H — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 7, 2024

Heh.

...In the end, Hunter’s work may be the ultimate Pop art, work that only holds value so long as Pop is in power. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 7, 2024

And ouch.

All the ouch.

Wonder if the Big Guy will continue getting his 10% once the value of Hunter's paintings does down?

Who dreams up these elaborate money-laundering schemes? 🤔 — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) December 7, 2024

Ooh, ooh, we know!

There was value? — thomas J (@rightgay27) December 7, 2024

We see what he did here.

And no, no there was and is not.

You didn’t need an “expert” to tell you this. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) December 7, 2024

That is, of course, the joke.

Did you see this? This is real.



Hunter 💩 art. This really happenedhttps://t.co/9A0OTzAXXs — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) December 7, 2024

See? Hunter's art belongs in the toilet ... literally.

