Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is Out In BRUTAL Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on December 09, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Wait, since Joe Biden will no longer be president Hunter Biden's artwork will lose value? Almost as if the people 'investing' in his art weren't doing so because they like what he created ...

Gosh, we're shocked. SHOCKED!

Oh wait, nope, not even a little bit.

Daddy's pardon can't protect him from the harsh reality of his crap (literally) artwork. Jonathan Turley lays it out perfectly in his short but not so sweet thread:

Heh.

And ouch.

All the ouch.

Wonder if the Big Guy will continue getting his 10% once the value of Hunter's paintings does down?

Ooh, ooh, we know!

We see what he did here.

And no, no there was and is not.

That is, of course, the joke.

See? Hunter's art belongs in the toilet ... literally.

