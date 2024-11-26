Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem

This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Marc Elias wants Elon Musk to know that he can't buy his 'fearlessly independent' (ha ha ha ha ha ha) crap site because it will never obey or something. Yeah, we don't get it either but we did laugh. 

A lot.

There's just something about Elias looking like a Betsy Wetsy doll that makes his 'tough' post even funnier.

Take a look:

Bro, nobody wants to buy your site. Nobody. 

And hey, we get it, he's trying to get people to sign up for premium but that's just pathetic. Pretending he's somehow battling Musk who likely doesn't even know his site exists, let alone wants to buy it from him.

OBEY.

Girl, please.

Elias is a boil on the butt of humanity.

In all ways.

Nope.

Not even a little bit.

There's that too.

Same girl. Same.

Ouch.

