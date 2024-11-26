Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem

Marc Elias wants Elon Musk to know that he can't buy his 'fearlessly independent' (ha ha ha ha ha ha) crap site because it will never obey or something. Yeah, we don't get it either but we did laugh.

A lot.

There's just something about Elias looking like a Betsy Wetsy doll that makes his 'tough' post even funnier.

Take a look:

Elon Musk might try to buying MSNBC. But I can promise you that he'll never buy @DemocracyDocket. It will always be fearlessly independent and unapologetic pro-democracy. It will never obey.



Consider supporting it by becoming a premium member. https://t.co/Ri2gSRdN4N — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 25, 2024

Bro, nobody wants to buy your site. Nobody.

And hey, we get it, he's trying to get people to sign up for premium but that's just pathetic. Pretending he's somehow battling Musk who likely doesn't even know his site exists, let alone wants to buy it from him.

OBEY.

Girl, please.

It will never obey? Your entire life and career is about bending over and obeying your Dem masters, you fraud. — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) November 26, 2024

Your desperation is showing🤣 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 26, 2024

Elias is a boil on the butt of humanity.

In all ways.

No one wants to buy that. 🤣 — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) November 26, 2024

Nope.

Not even a little bit.

Dude, you're for sale to every Democrat candidate that wants to steal an election — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) November 26, 2024

There's that too.

What is Democracy Docket? Never heard of it. — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) November 26, 2024

Same girl. Same.

You promised us Kamala Harris was going to be president as well — Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) November 26, 2024

Ouch.

