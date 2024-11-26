DRAG HER! Carol Roth Revisiting Janet Yellen's So-Called 'Greatest Hits' In 1 BRUTAL Post Is Perfection

This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Janet Yellen is done.

Let's say that one more time, just because we can.

Janet Yellen is done.

DING DONG THE WITCH IS ... well, not around anymore. There have been a lot of disasters during the Biden/Harris administration and we are glad to see them all go but Janet, she's especially horrible. You guys remember her, yes? She's the one who said there would be no inflation and if there was, it would be transitory.

Yeah, that's her.

Carol Roth was good enough to take Yellen apart and she used her 'greatest hits' to do it.

Transitory.

That's adorbs.

What a horrible woman.

Just as qualified as Yellen.

Ahem.

She's a Democrat. Duh.

===========================================================================

