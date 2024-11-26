DRAG HER! Carol Roth Revisiting Janet Yellen's So-Called 'Greatest Hits' In 1 BRUTAL Post Is Perfection

Janet Yellen is done.

Let's say that one more time, just because we can.

Janet Yellen departs from office — as she leaves a trail of mess behind her https://t.co/mik8NIBWGy pic.twitter.com/YGIPKK9WR4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2024

DING DONG THE WITCH IS ... well, not around anymore. There have been a lot of disasters during the Biden/Harris administration and we are glad to see them all go but Janet, she's especially horrible. You guys remember her, yes? She's the one who said there would be no inflation and if there was, it would be transitory.

Yeah, that's her.

Carol Roth was good enough to take Yellen apart and she used her 'greatest hits' to do it.

Let’s revisit some of Yellen’s greatest hits:

-in her final Fed press conference (under Trump) inflation was “too low”

-In May 2021, she saw no inflation problems ahead

-After inflation took off, inflation was “transitory” … https://t.co/aAOBt4AxeG — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 26, 2024

Transitory.

That's adorbs.

What a horrible woman.

May the fickle door of fate bop her on the way out! pic.twitter.com/McPR28SdO8 — Lynette Miller (@Netpetjet1st) November 26, 2024

Carol, if I send in my resume and wrote "I'm incompetent," would that work better? — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) November 26, 2024

Just as qualified as Yellen.

Ahem.

She really was the ultimate Keynesian: loved inflationary policies that crushed the middle class but pretended to help them — Acerths (Ace Thirsk) 🧬 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇺🇦🇦🇷 (@RyanWarIsGood) November 26, 2024

She's a Democrat. Duh.

