Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 19, 2024
Twitchy

Like other members of the Left and legacy media, talking head Ana Navarro is not exactly dealing with Trump's win all that well.

Actually, maybe we should just call her a 'yelling head' instead of a talking head because she couldn't even keep it together debating about the Senate confirmation process and of course, Trump's picks.

She seems angry.

Heh.

Watch:

She so badly wanted her Kamala Harris, 'I AM SPEAKING' moment and you know, it just wasn't meant to be. 

Good question.

But she so badly wants that GIRL POWER moment.

Indeed.

Clearly, and they don't deal with it when it does happen.

Maybe she should learn to code ... we hear that's an up and coming gig these days.

