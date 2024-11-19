Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks

Like other members of the Left and legacy media, talking head Ana Navarro is not exactly dealing with Trump's win all that well.

Actually, maybe we should just call her a 'yelling head' instead of a talking head because she couldn't even keep it together debating about the Senate confirmation process and of course, Trump's picks.

She seems angry.

Heh.

Watch:

NEW: Ana Navarro starts yelling after Republican communicator Erin Perrine fact checks her on how the Senate confirmation process works.



Perrine: “Having worked in the Senate I can tell you this, they will run the clock.”



Navarro: “May I speak!?” pic.twitter.com/9htiwXA1Z1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2024

She so badly wanted her Kamala Harris, 'I AM SPEAKING' moment and you know, it just wasn't meant to be.

Anna is as repulsive as Whoopi Goldberg. How does she keep her job? I think changes are coming if pundits like her don’t change their attitudes. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 19, 2024

Good question.

"Can I speak?"



That didn't work for Kamala Harris, either, Ana.



You don't win arguments with passive-aggressive theatrics.



Going to the polio card as a final word? Weak sauce.



Who decided to put her in prime-time anyway? Trying to win the 18-to-49 mentally challenged demo? 😂 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2024

But she so badly wants that GIRL POWER moment.

Navarro thinks that McConnell will stop the RFK pick because he had polio a hundred years ago.



Well done Ana. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024

Indeed.

Leftists aren’t used to being fact checked. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 19, 2024

Clearly, and they don't deal with it when it does happen.

Maybe she should learn to code ... we hear that's an up and coming gig these days.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================