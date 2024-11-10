Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on November 10, 2024
Gif

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. We already wrote about Scott Jennings once this morning but dagummit, the man just keeps kicking butt and taking names and so we have to keep writing about him. If he could stop being so awesome and making Leftist journos like Dana Bash cry we could take a break from writing about him. BUT, until then ... here we are.

And this is straight fire.

Watch their faces as Jennings just explains how it is and how it's going to be with President Donald J. Trump:

His post continues:

The rogue administrative state must be brought to heel:

JENNINGS: “Number one, if I was over in Tehran and I had just hacked and tried to assassinate Donald Trump, and now he's fixing to take over the United States military again, I'd probably be a little worried. On the domestic front, there's a political science term for what Republicans did this week. It's called a country butt whoopin.’"

"And they have a mandate to govern. And one thing I want to see them do is get a handle on the bureaucracy. They're meeting at the Pentagon right now about possibly thwarting Donald Trump. You've got a rogue FEMA employee out here, we're not going to give aid to people with Donald Trump signs."

"The bureaucracy works for the people. The people elect the leaders."

BASH: “Good Luck."

HA HA HA HA HA

She so MAD.

And they wonder why he's going to come in and clean house. 

NO MORE sideways, backroom deals sabotaging Trump and ultimately sabotaging this country.

Well, bye.

Doesn't sound like he was much of a friend in the first place.

Ain't it, though?

===========================================================================

