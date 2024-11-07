Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

Remember just a few weeks ago when we found out the New York Times was working with Media Matters to target right-leaning media and get us all shut down RIGHT before the election? They went after Tucker, Daily Wire, Daily Caller, and so many others ...

And of course they failed because right-wing media is done being bullied and censored.

So as you can imagine, Trump's win has Media Matters' president Angelo Carusone pretty freaked up and upset.

This is a rather glorious watch:

His post continues:

"Many of them don't believe in democracy as a principle, and they want something more autocratic and authoritarian. But there's another part, a much larger part that actually believe that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for democracy because they have validated and internalized the idea that there's an anti-democratic, secret cabal that is actually preventing their desires in an exercise of democratic power from being implemented and put in place, and that only Trump can restore their power."

“The foundation upon where all of this is, is a large right wing misinformation engine that has created an environment and a lens through which people see the world that is not the way it is."

The misinformation machine is fueled by legacy media and corrupt organizations like Media Matters — and the fact that more and more Americans have repudiated it has people like Curasone apoplectic.

This is the same org that has targeted @elonmusk and 𝕏 for that very reason.

Sam J.
But you know, WE'RE the problem.

Guess NOT since you know, Trump won.

And he won BIGLY meaning right-wing media also won.

Thank God.

