THIS --> DAMNING Thread Proves Beyoncé-Gate Is a Very REAL Problem for Kamala and Democrats Know It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Kamala Harris has promised a Beyoncé 'performance' not once but TWICE ... and neither time she's performed. Team Harris has used the popular singer as a draw because they know Kamala herself will not bring in the large crowds.

That being said, even Democrats don't like being fooled and taken advantage of over and over again.

Well, at least some of them.

This thread about Beyoncé-Gate and how it's a very real problem for Kamala and Democrats is a damning must-read:

Here we go:

Beyoncé spoke for like four minutes and then bailed. 

Seriously.

Media did their part. They wanted to help Kamala bring in a crowd and even they know she couldn't do it alone.

In a way, it's like they set Kamala up to fail by trying to help her.

Delish.

Keep going.

WOOT! Except of course, that was a lie.

She didn't even hum or whistle ... nothin'.

Nope.

We're going to guess option 2 for most of them, but we wouldn't put option 3 past some of them.

And it just made her look desperate, especially when people in the crowd booed her.

We'd be pissed too.

From his thread to God's ear.

BEYONCÉ KNOWLES DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

