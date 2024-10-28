THIS --> DAMNING Thread Proves Beyoncé-Gate Is a Very REAL Problem for Kamala and Democrats Know It

Kamala Harris has promised a Beyoncé 'performance' not once but TWICE ... and neither time she's performed. Team Harris has used the popular singer as a draw because they know Kamala herself will not bring in the large crowds.

Advertisement

That being said, even Democrats don't like being fooled and taken advantage of over and over again.

Well, at least some of them.

This thread about Beyoncé-Gate and how it's a very real problem for Kamala and Democrats is a damning must-read:

Beyoncé-gate is real, it’s a problem, and the Democrats and Harris campaign know it.



A thread 🧵



1/9pic.twitter.com/7FYl3dUfAi — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

Here we go:

First of all, the context.



With Trump visiting Texas Friday for a sit down with Joe Rogan, Kamala needed to make a splash.



The play: bring Beyoncé to endorse her in Houston.



And the news was spread - but was it going to be more than just an endorsement?



2/9 pic.twitter.com/iJxcArc9BB — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

Beyoncé spoke for like four minutes and then bailed.

Seriously.

Maybe, maybe not. But the media decided a performance was in the cards.



3/9 pic.twitter.com/5V80n8uMuV — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

Media did their part. They wanted to help Kamala bring in a crowd and even they know she couldn't do it alone.

In a way, it's like they set Kamala up to fail by trying to help her.

Delish.

Keep going.

You could even watch her perform live!



4/9 pic.twitter.com/sffkDg9VZu — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

WOOT! Except of course, that was a lie.

But then she didn’t.



5/9 https://t.co/wvBAn4vHjX — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

She didn't even hum or whistle ... nothin'.

Nope.

Now, assuming the plan never meant to include a performance, how did the media get it so wrong?



There are 3 possibilities:



1. They just assumed it would

2. They were misled by the campaign to believe it would

3. They coordinated with the campaign to mislead the public



6/9 — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

We're going to guess option 2 for most of them, but we wouldn't put option 3 past some of them.

Recent history seems to indicate that the likely answer is 2 or 3.



Either way, they intentionally lied to the Democrat voter base in order to gin up interest in the rally - a rally with higher than usual stakes given it was up against Trump-Rogan.



7/9 https://t.co/8ftghgzSNf — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

And it just made her look desperate, especially when people in the crowd booed her.

But the high profile nature of this lie could have serious repercussions.



Average Dem voters are PISSED. And you can tell because the true believers are out desperately trying to debunk the bait and switch.



8/9 https://t.co/SZAJ2hvGsW — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

We'd be pissed too.

Will this matter come Election Day? Who knows.



But given the collapsing enthusiasm for Harris, and the subsequent decline in the polls, it’s entirely possible that a growing percentage of frustrated Dems stay home - a disaster for the Ds up and down the ballot.



9/9 https://t.co/vJPI8MwaY8 — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) October 27, 2024

From his thread to God's ear.

===========================================================================

Related:

Tony Hinchcliffe Takes Critics (Especially Tim Walz) APART for Losing it Over His PR Joke, TRIGGERS AOC

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans are Asking TOO MUCH of Kamala

Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW

KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses to Abort Her WaPo Subscription

TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies in Epic Thread

===========================================================================