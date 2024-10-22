McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES

Full disclosure, we are actually very happy Brian Stelter is back at CNN saying and doing stupid stuff because he was always really good Twitchy fodder and we are always thrilled with a bit more job security. And ol' Tater being hard at work saying 'McStupid' things back in his roll as the CNN Hall Monitor is just what we were looking for so we could add another media type to the 'Trump and McDonald's BAD' column.

They have lost their ever-loving MINDS over Trump serving fries to Americans.

We are on day three of this story ...

Ironically, Tater seems to think it's the Right that's dragging this on.

No, really. We TOLD you it was McStupid.

The right is making Trump's McDonald's photo-op into a three-day story by saying liberals are losing their minds over it >> pic.twitter.com/06l3U26nUv — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 22, 2024

Who wants to tell him?

Y’all could put a stop to that by not collectively losing your minds over it. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 22, 2024

Sweet merciful crap, you actually tweeted this, didn't you?



LOL.



Keep tatering, Spud Boy. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 22, 2024

Sweet merciful crap is right!

Brian one day ago Newsweek went after the restaurant did you miss this? https://t.co/bcP205GqMF — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) October 22, 2024

Newsweek even got fussy about Trump supposedly not washing his hands enough? We can't even make this sort of insanity up.

I can only assume that self-awareness is not a common trait among potatoes. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 22, 2024

Maybe he's just really upset because of the connection between french fries and potatoes. Ahem.

Let's talk about those health code violations some more, Mr. Potatohead — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 22, 2024

Yeah, Mr. Potataohead!

It's called "Democrats pounce!"



You may know it by the old standby, "Republicans pounce." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 22, 2024

Heh.

We see what he did there.

I'm Lovin' It! — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 22, 2024

We are too.

Umm…YOU are still talking about it. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) October 22, 2024

Awww yes, the irony.

