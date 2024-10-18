Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden &...
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on October 18, 2024
Twitchy

There's a reason they only show so much when they record a Kamala Harris rally. They show you her podium and the dozen or so people organized by height, width, and color behind her so you think her crowd is diverse and equitable. *eye roll*

And that reason is her rallies are a hot mess of hate, pro-abortion, low energy, division, and large, empty spaces.

This woman in Lacrosse, WI went to both a Trump rally AND a Kamala rally to see for herself how they differ. This was incredibly eye-opening AND damning, for Kamala.

Watch:

We especially like how she mentioned she had to SHOW HER ID at the Kamala rally. Seems they are good with IDs for everything BUT voting.

Weird, right? Oh, and how they only cheered when she talked about abortion? And her reaction to the attendee who shouted, 'Jesus is Lord'?

Yeah, this woman has no business leading the free world, not even a little bit.

Her post continues:

"Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," she said. "No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before
Sam J.
Kamala, always keepin' it super classy.

She sucks.

Amen.

