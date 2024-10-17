THIS --> JD Vance Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in Kamala's Fox News Interview WOUND and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Every time we think we've covered the most painful (to Kamala) piece we can find we just keep finding new and hilarious ways to humiliate her with that horrific Fox News interview. It would be different if Bret Baier was some sort of unhinged TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP guy but c'mon, we all know he's not. If anyone at Fox News was going to be objective and unbiased it was Bret ... you know her team asked for him.

And he still destroyed her by treating her like a normal candidate and not some delicate Dem flower who needs her hand held during interviews.

Don't take our word for it, though, listen to what JD Vance had to say about her interview.

Last night, Kamala Harris once again refused to name a single policy difference between her and Joe Biden.



Does that sound like a new way forward to you? pic.twitter.com/VxJAzVOm71 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 17, 2024

We've said it once we've said it a bazillion times, he's just so damn good at this.

And boom.

She didn't answer one question, not one. Nope, she was far more concerned with 'filibustering' the interview so she could pretend she said something without really saying anything. His questions were fairly simple and basic, questions any presidential candidate should have been able to answer, but all she did was spin, deflect, bring up Trump, and spin some more.

In other words, she imploded.

If she can't handle Bret Baier how on Earth does anyone believe she could handle Putin or Xi? C'mon.

She’s the single worst candidate in modern history. They are cratering and it’s a beautiful thing. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 17, 2024

She is not fooling anyone. And anyone who says differently either didn't watch the interview or is choosing not to see the obvious. — John Gabbard (@JohnGabbard0369) October 17, 2024

pic.twitter.com/N8lTkaPH7h — Listen to my Military Song 🎵❤️🎵 (@mrjonsong) October 17, 2024

HAAAAAAA.

Hey Democrats, it's not too late.

Oh wait, yeah it is.

