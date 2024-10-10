Drama in CRAZY Town --> Mehdi Hasan Goes AFTER Briahna Joy Gray and LOL There's NOT Enough Popcorn

Seems like our pals on the Left are a teensy bit more stressed out these days. Almost as if they know in less than a month our country could look very very very different and instead of just dealing with it like adults they're attacking one another.

Advertisement

Hey, you know it's really bad when they'd rather eat their own than come after someone on the Right.

Then again, when your entire agenda is based on who can be the biggest victim this is bound to happen.

So much DRAMA.

Like this:

Drama in crazy town 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WMpC0GmQ3o — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 9, 2024

Meep.

Yikes.

And yet, so delicious.

"black and brown people"



have you guys noticed only leftists describe minorities like that? — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) October 9, 2024

Looks like Mehdi has deleted the exchange.

Huh.

People who tweet all in bold font are psycho — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 9, 2024

Moar! — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) October 10, 2024

Right into our veins!

But wait, there's more!

2 of my most hated people are in a cat fight — Grownup (@omeriko83) October 9, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Two of the great thinkers and intellectuals of our time. You hate to see it. — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) October 10, 2024

Totally heartbreaking on so many levels.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Two people with nothing but the race card playing it back and forth with each other. It's like the shittiest game of Uno ever played. — Piping Hot Centrist Takes (@CentristLogic) October 9, 2024

Almost as if they and everyone else in that horrible movement deserve one another.

=======================================================================

Related:

Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA

HA! LOOK on Matt Yglesias's Face As Climate Defiance Loons Shut Down His Luncheon is PRICELESS (Watch)

DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL

Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF

=======================================================================