Drama in CRAZY Town --> Mehdi Hasan Goes AFTER Briahna Joy Gray and LOL There's NOT Enough Popcorn

Seems like our pals on the Left are a teensy bit more stressed out these days. Almost as if they know in less than a month our country could look very very very different and instead of just dealing with it like adults they're attacking one another.
Hey, you know it's really bad when they'd rather eat their own than come after someone on the Right.
Then again, when your entire agenda is based on who can be the biggest victim this is bound to happen.
So much DRAMA.
Like this:
Drama in crazy town 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WMpC0GmQ3o— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 9, 2024
Meep.
Yikes.
And yet, so delicious.
"black and brown people"— Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) October 9, 2024
have you guys noticed only leftists describe minorities like that?
Looks like Mehdi has deleted the exchange.
Huh.
People who tweet all in bold font are psycho— John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 9, 2024
Moar!— Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) October 10, 2024
Right into our veins!
October 9, 2024
But wait, there's more!
2 of my most hated people are in a cat fight— Grownup (@omeriko83) October 9, 2024
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.
Two of the great thinkers and intellectuals of our time. You hate to see it.— CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) October 10, 2024
Totally heartbreaking on so many levels.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
October 9, 2024
Two people with nothing but the race card playing it back and forth with each other. It's like the shittiest game of Uno ever played.— Piping Hot Centrist Takes (@CentristLogic) October 9, 2024
Almost as if they and everyone else in that horrible movement deserve one another.
=======================================================================
=======================================================================
