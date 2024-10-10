Drama in CRAZY Town --> Mehdi Hasan Goes AFTER Briahna Joy Gray and LOL There's NOT Enough Popcorn

'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on October 10, 2024
Meme

Seems like our pals on the Left are a teensy bit more stressed out these days. Almost as if they know in less than a month our country could look very very very different and instead of just dealing with it like adults they're attacking one another.

Hey, you know it's really bad when they'd rather eat their own than come after someone on the Right.

Then again, when your entire agenda is based on who can be the biggest victim this is bound to happen.

So much DRAMA.

Like this:

Meep.

Yikes.

And yet, so delicious.

Looks like Mehdi has deleted the exchange.

Huh.

Right into our veins!

But wait, there's more!

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Totally heartbreaking on so many levels.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Almost as if they and everyone else in that horrible movement deserve one another.

