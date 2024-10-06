DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His First Direct Encounter with FEMA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

There has been a good bit of back and forth between people who are actually ON the ground in North Carolina claiming FEMA is doing a lot of not great things and the leftist media and some pundits insisting that's not true and even scolding those of us for reporting it.

Thinking this thread from a man literally on the ground in North Carolina describing his actual encounter with FEMA should put the lies the MEDIA are telling to rest.

Take a look:

It's also infuriating.

Keep going.

Sounds like things people with no shelter would really appreciate, right?

Yeah.

What. The. Eff?

WHY?!

Pretty sure people need more than pet food and toilet paper.

Americans ignoring the red tape and getting things done.

You love to see it.

Hrmm.

Summary: This is some serious BS and Americans deserve answers sooner than later.

If you're hurting people more than helping them MAYBE you should stop.

Just spitballin'.

What he said.

