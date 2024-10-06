'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His First Direct Encounter with FEMA

There has been a good bit of back and forth between people who are actually ON the ground in North Carolina claiming FEMA is doing a lot of not great things and the leftist media and some pundits insisting that's not true and even scolding those of us for reporting it.

Thinking this thread from a man literally on the ground in North Carolina describing his actual encounter with FEMA should put the lies the MEDIA are telling to rest.

Take a look:

Today I had my first direct encounter with FEMA. I've also heard firsthand reports from people I closely work with here on the ground about similar incidents. A trend is forming. I'll do my best to provide an accurate, unbiased analysis of it here.



Buckle up, this is a long one. — Mike VonSteuben ( @MikeVonsteuben ) October 6, 2024

It's also infuriating.

Keep going.

Today we convoyed to Pensacola NC. The route had just been partially cleared from the North. We loaded up 10 vics with generators, filters, charcoal, and all the blankets we could fit. Our large convoy took all hour to make the trip over the must treacherous roads I've seen yet. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

Sounds like things people with no shelter would really appreciate, right?

Yeah.

We finally arrived safely at the fire station. We were informed by a female "logistics officer" that they were not accepting any more donations until Monday, and to take our supplies back. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

What. The. Eff?

WHY?!

Some locals who were distributing supplies from that fire station told us that FEMA had taken over and was doing an inventory. They also told us that they were only distributing animal feed and hygiene items like toilet paper. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

Pretty sure people need more than pet food and toilet paper.

We did our best to distribute our load anyway. We sent ATVs into the hills to knock on doors. I put a cardboard sign on my truck advertising what we had to passers by, and managed to offload some of it. In the end, we were forced to return with 70% of what we came with. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

Americans ignoring the red tape and getting things done.

You love to see it.

I reported the incident to the church leadership and they were stunned. The pastor's wife told me that something similar happened today at the Mitchell High School, where American Red Cross workers arrived, kicked out all the volunteers and took the supplies to "inventory" them. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

Hrmm.

Summary: FEMA and the Red Cross seem to be methodically taking over distribution centers and shutting them down to "inventory" them. They also sent representatives to our distribution point at the church, but left us alone. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

Summary: This is some serious BS and Americans deserve answers sooner than later.

Analysis: Prior to this incident, FEMA had only been observed in an administrative role, but the results of that role are now coming into effect. They are attempting to centralize control of supplies and are allowing bureaucratic red tape to interfere with distribution. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

If you're hurting people more than helping them MAYBE you should stop.

Just spitballin'.

Recommendations:

-Drop off supplies at churches only. FEMA has no authority to seize anything from a church, for now.

-Send a route recon ahead of planned convoys to check for roadblocks and verify that supplies will not be rejected at the destination. Motorcycles are ideal. — Mike VonSteuben (@MikeVonsteuben) October 6, 2024

What he said.

