WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You know when whistleblowers are coming out from ANY agency some seriously corrupt 'stuff' has been going on and you guys, whistleblowers have come froward regarding FEMA and how they misappropriated funds.

Keep in mind, this is FEMA under the Biden/Harris administration so Kamala owns this.

Take a look:

Embezzlement anyone?

*cough cough*

Right? We're shocked as well. How could this be? 

Well glad you asked. That would be the Department of Homeland Security and the head of DHS is Alejandro Mayorkas.

Huh, what do you know? 

Any country that would use its citizens tax dollars to pander to illegals so much they have NOTHING LEFT for the citizens is no country at all.

Hey now, votes are expensive these days.

Ahem.

