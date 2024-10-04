WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

You know when whistleblowers are coming out from ANY agency some seriously corrupt 'stuff' has been going on and you guys, whistleblowers have come froward regarding FEMA and how they misappropriated funds.

Keep in mind, this is FEMA under the Biden/Harris administration so Kamala owns this.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Whistleblowers have now come forward saying that FEMA misappropriated funds. pic.twitter.com/XkAKXHWOSN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 4, 2024

Embezzlement anyone?

*cough cough*

Hold on, I'm going to need to sit down from all the shock I'm feeling right now... — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) October 4, 2024

Right? We're shocked as well. How could this be?

Yea, I will mark this information in the section of my brain marked DUH... — San Soo Guy (@Idahoguy74) October 4, 2024

Who oversees FEMA? — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) October 4, 2024

Well glad you asked. That would be the Department of Homeland Security and the head of DHS is Alejandro Mayorkas.

Huh, what do you know?

Any country that would use its citizens tax dollars to pander to illegals so much they have NOTHING LEFT for the citizens is no country at all.

Didn't they just Pass the NEW Budget that went into effect on Tuesday?



How is FEMA "Out of Money" and denying the $750 to people who are suffering when Congress JUST filled up their Checking Account?



How much of that money has ALREADY been appropriated for Illegal Immigrants? — TruVote (@mytruvote) October 4, 2024

Hey now, votes are expensive these days.

Ahem.

