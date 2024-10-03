TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the Most PATHETIC RINOS of All Time

We really wish we knew what Nancy Pelosi had over or promised Liz Cheney because whatever it was, it completely destroyed Liz's political career. It's hard to believe a woman who voted with Trump an average of 95% of the time would suddenly turn on him in such a PUBLIC way not only nuking her own career but putting the state she was elected to represent at complete odds with her.

Granted, they fired her arse by nearly 40 points but still ... Liz made it possible for the federal government to vilify thousands of Americans for having the audacity to challenge an election.

And of course, over time Liz has just gotten worse.

Liz Cheney has now endorsed AGAINST Ted Cruz.



She’s a fake conservative and vindictive to the max.



She needs to stay in the tony suburbs of DC (Wyoming was just her political fiefdom) and disappear.



It can’t happen fast enough.https://t.co/hHMzAxPkQq — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 1, 2024

Coming out against Ted? WTF?

And of course, she's literally campaigning with Kamala Harris in Wisconsin today.

How on Earth is trying to help a communist putting country over party? Liz herself said Kamala was far too dangerous to ever be in the White House so all we can really say looking at this is ... WTF again?

Vice Pres. Harris will be joined by Liz Cheney while campaigning in the battleground state of Wisconsin today. @marykbruce has the latest on the race for the White House. pic.twitter.com/YxwwAJEbKU — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 3, 2024

We got nothing.

And after these two stunts, Liz has nothing politically. She's done. Republicans will never see her the same way again and no matter how much Liz tries to pretend she's pandering to Democrats because she hates Trump so much, they will never like or trust her as she is a Cheney.

She is done.

We hope whatever Liz thinks she's gotten out of all this was worth it.

