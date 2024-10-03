THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC...
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story...
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A...
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth...
Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for...
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APA...
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up...
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post...
Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vow...
Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate...
BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is...
Lawfare Costs Lives: Left's Hatred of Elon Musk Harmed North Carolinians After Hurricane...
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...

TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the Most PATHETIC RINOS of All Time

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We really wish we knew what Nancy Pelosi had over or promised Liz Cheney because whatever it was, it completely destroyed Liz's political career. It's hard to believe a woman who voted with Trump an average of 95% of the time would suddenly turn on him in such a PUBLIC way not only nuking her own career but putting the state she was elected to represent at complete odds with her.

Advertisement

Granted, they fired her arse by nearly 40 points but still ... Liz made it possible for the federal government to vilify thousands of Americans for having the audacity to challenge an election. 

And of course, over time Liz has just gotten worse.

Coming out against Ted? WTF?

And of course, she's literally campaigning with Kamala Harris in Wisconsin today.

How on Earth is trying to help a communist putting country over party? Liz herself said Kamala was far too dangerous to ever be in the White House so all we can really say looking at this is ... WTF again?

We got nothing.

And after these two stunts, Liz has nothing politically. She's done. Republicans will never see her the same way again and no matter how much Liz tries to pretend she's pandering to Democrats because she hates Trump so much, they will never like or trust her as she is a Cheney.

Recommended

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
Advertisement

She is done.

We hope whatever Liz thinks she's gotten out of all this was worth it.

=======================================================================

Related:

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA

Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A LOT of Their Money

OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party

Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for Dems in November

Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART

TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A LOT of Their Money
Sam J.
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party
Sam J.
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART
Sam J.
Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for Dems in November
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA Sam J.
Advertisement