A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game

If you want an actual measurement of popularity between the Trump and Kamala campaigns all you have to do is look at how people react to each of them in real time. Oh sure, polls can tell you some although as we know, they are often fairly biased and hard to take all that seriously. Heck, in 2016 one of them gave Hillary something like a 96% chance of winning and we all know how that worked out.

Advertisement

It was AWESOME.

So that's why we think it's more important to look at real Americans in real situations and how they react ...

Like this:

Trump and Tim Walz both went to college football today. Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/2IKhsacWcz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

Ouch.

Note, we love Trump throwing out popcorn to people as they chanted USA USA USA.

THAT'S what this country needs.

They're not the same. One man is loved and another so badly wants to be — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 29, 2024

One is real, the other is a phony.

Only one candidate was met with 'Joy!' — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2024

Ironic, ain't it?

Best part is he was handing out popcorn before hand.



He has been signaling things lately with popcorn.



Trying to tell us something? pic.twitter.com/0jQFeNVPEZ — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) September 29, 2024

Please please please please please please please.

Of course, it gets even worse for ol' Tampon Tim.

Tim Walz is the Governor of Minnesota.



Tim Walz went to a Michigan/Minnesota football game yesterday, in Ann Arbor.



Tim Walz actively rooted for Michigan to win that game because Vice President Vapid needs that state's electoral votes.



Had Tim Walz been a French politician in… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 29, 2024

Walz rooted AGAINST his own state ... for votes.

What an a-hole.

Heck, at this point Trump could win Minnesota.

God Bless America — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) September 29, 2024

Indeed.

Love it.

Walz is a joke. pic.twitter.com/lklFxGEsxv — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) September 29, 2024

And fin.

=======================================================================

Related:

Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES

Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad Energy' and LEGIT LOL (Watch)

Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)



Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many Americans Really Are



=======================================================================