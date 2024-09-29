A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game

'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on September 29, 2024
Twitchy

If you want an actual measurement of popularity between the Trump and Kamala campaigns all you have to do is look at how people react to each of them in real time. Oh sure, polls can tell you some although as we know, they are often fairly biased and hard to take all that seriously. Heck, in 2016 one of them gave Hillary something like a 96% chance of winning and we all know how that worked out.

It was AWESOME.

So that's why we think it's more important to look at real Americans in real situations and how they react ... 

Like this:

Ouch.

Note, we love Trump throwing out popcorn to people as they chanted USA USA USA.

THAT'S what this country needs.

One is real, the other is a phony.

Ironic, ain't it?

Please please please please please please please.

Of course, it gets even worse for ol' Tampon Tim.

Walz rooted AGAINST his own state ... for votes.

What an a-hole.

Heck, at this point Trump could win Minnesota.

Indeed.

Love it.

And fin.

