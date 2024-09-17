THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling to Jail Americans for Wrong-Speak

As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton openly called for the jailing of Americans who post 'misinformation'. Misinformation. Right. Gosh, wonder who gets to decide what is and isn't misinformation ... and will you all still read this editor if she's writing for Twitchy from jail?

We're only sort of kidding.

This is scary stuff, yo.

In case you were lucky enough to miss Hill-Dawg's fascist segment, watch:

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton suggests jailing Americans for posting "misinformation"



"There needs to be deterrence" pic.twitter.com/soxI3wl7To — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2024

There needs to be a deterrence.

In other words, Hillary wants the American people to be afraid of the government. How very Democrat/Authoritarian of her.

Almost as if she does not want the little people knowing the truth. Keep in mind, this is the same woman who funded the Russian hoax and has done nothing but push misinformation herself for years and years (decades).

Elon Musk had just one word for Cankles McAwful:

Troubling.

Yeah, no kidding.

He has to know he's at the top of their list when it comes to silencing people because he has given people an opportunity to actually be heard regardless of political ideology, unlike the former owners of Twitter.

Hillary is a clear and present danger to President Trump and America. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 17, 2024

They are literally telling us our future if Kamala Harris wins the election — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 17, 2024

They're not only telling us about it, they're bragging.

They can't wait to silence the little people who dare disagree.

The most evil and vile human being. Period. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 17, 2024

And Juanita of ALL people would know.

