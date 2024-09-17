THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling to Jail Americans for Wrong-Speak

The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 17, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton openly called for the jailing of Americans who post 'misinformation'. Misinformation. Right. Gosh, wonder who gets to decide what is and isn't misinformation ... and will you all still read this editor if she's writing for Twitchy from jail?

We're only sort of kidding.

This is scary stuff, yo.

In case you were lucky enough to miss Hill-Dawg's fascist segment, watch:

There needs to be a deterrence.

In other words, Hillary wants the American people to be afraid of the government. How very Democrat/Authoritarian of her.

Almost as if she does not want the little people knowing the truth. Keep in mind, this is the same woman who funded the Russian hoax and has done nothing but push misinformation herself for years and years (decades).

Elon Musk had just one word for Cankles McAwful:

Troubling.

Yeah, no kidding.

He has to know he's at the top of their list when it comes to silencing people because he has given people an opportunity to actually be heard regardless of political ideology, unlike the former owners of Twitter.

The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
They're not only telling us about it, they're bragging.

They can't wait to silence the little people who dare disagree.

And Juanita of ALL people would know.



Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ... No, Really (Watch)

YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump Shooting

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG

CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER



