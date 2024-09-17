Evil Witch Hillary Clinton, Queen of Russian Hoaxes, Calls for Jailing Americans for 'Misinformation'

It will never not warm the cockles of this writer's cold heart to know Hillary Clinton will never be president. She's a vile, disgusting human being who deserves no modicum of power whatsoever. The fact that she lost her one shot at the White House to Donald Trump is just the icing on the cake.

Advertisement

A day after Donald Trump was targeted for assassination a second time, she was on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow, calling Trump a 'danger' to America and the world (gee, wonder what inspired two Lefty loons to try and shoot him?).

But we'll cover that in a different post.

There's another interesting tidbit in the interview from the lady who pushed the Russian collusion hoax after she lost to Trump. Watch Clinton call for the jailing of Americans who share 'misinformation':

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton suggests jailing Americans for posting "misinformation"



"There needs to be deterrence" pic.twitter.com/soxI3wl7To — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2024

The context her is that she's implying this misinformation is Russian propaganda, which is adorable coming from HER, of all people. She's the Queen of Russian misinformation.

Like the Russian collusion hoax? — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 17, 2024

Just like that.

Can we get her prison cell ready?

Top Five Most Evil Women of the last 30yrs.



The damage that woman has to done to this country and to the world, the death, blood, and corruption, is off the scale. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 17, 2024

Absolutely immeasurable.

"Misinformation" prosecution would jail the entire mainstream media. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 17, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Those are the companies that spread misinformation;



ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News Channel

MSNBC

NBC News

The New York Times

USA Today

The Wall Street Journal

The Washington Post

Politico

Bloomberg

Vice News

HBO

HuffPost

TMZ

CNET

NPR

The Hollywood Reporter

Newsweek

The New… — Seeking The Truth (@liverpoolfcsyd) September 17, 2024

Let's start with them, first.

Cersei Lannister wants her enemies jailed. https://t.co/d6MAfVS7yy — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) September 17, 2024

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' reference.

Deterrence, huh? How many "Sorry for your upcoming suicide" cards are you planning on buying, you despicable bint? https://t.co/jOW8pEQYFv — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 17, 2024

Heh.

If there were consequences for misinformation Hillary would literally be rotting in a prison as we speak https://t.co/jxUwScdndn — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 17, 2024

Prison orange suits her.

To date, Donald Trump’s greatest achievement is preventing this thing from ever being president. https://t.co/lmqgRnwxk3 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 17, 2024

Advertisement

It sure is. And we'll be eternally grateful to him for that alone.

Your average, mainstream, centrist democrat would be just fine with abolishing the bill of rights so long as they can still get abortions up until birth.



This is a culture issue we need to urgently fight. https://t.co/FLCaSf0ze6 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 17, 2024

It absolutely is and we absolutely must.

Hillary suggesting she be imprisoned for her role in the Steele Dossier and Russia hoax?



Never thought I'd see the day. https://t.co/geqV0LNUFY — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) September 17, 2024

Prison is for the little people, not her majesty, of course.

This is why @realDonaldTrump is such a threat to "Democracy." Because to Democrats, "Democracy" means they can arrest you for free speech. https://t.co/tXGlA7QDSr — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) September 17, 2024

Bingo.