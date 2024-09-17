Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ......
Evil Witch Hillary Clinton, Queen of Russian Hoaxes, Calls for Jailing Americans for 'Misinformation'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:05 AM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It will never not warm the cockles of this writer's cold heart to know Hillary Clinton will never be president. She's a vile, disgusting human being who deserves no modicum of power whatsoever. The fact that she lost her one shot at the White House to Donald Trump is just the icing on the cake.

Advertisement

A day after Donald Trump was targeted for assassination a second time, she was on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow, calling Trump a 'danger' to America and the world (gee, wonder what inspired two Lefty loons to try and shoot him?).

But we'll cover that in a different post.

There's another interesting tidbit in the interview from the lady who pushed the Russian collusion hoax after she lost to Trump. Watch Clinton call for the jailing of Americans who share 'misinformation':

The context her is that she's implying this misinformation is Russian propaganda, which is adorable coming from HER, of all people. She's the Queen of Russian misinformation.

Just like that.

Can we get her prison cell ready?

Absolutely immeasurable.

Advertisement

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Let's start with them, first.

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' reference.

Heh.

Prison orange suits her.

Advertisement

It sure is. And we'll be eternally grateful to him for that alone.

It absolutely is and we absolutely must.

Prison is for the little people, not her majesty, of course.

Bingo.

