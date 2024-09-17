Evil Witch Hillary Clinton, Queen of Russian Hoaxes, Calls for Jailing Americans for 'Misinformation'

It will never not warm the cockles of this writer's cold heart to know Hillary Clinton will never be president. She's a vile, disgusting human being who deserves no modicum of power whatsoever. The fact that she lost her one shot at the White House to Donald Trump is just the icing on the cake.
A day after Donald Trump was targeted for assassination a second time, she was on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow, calling Trump a 'danger' to America and the world (gee, wonder what inspired two Lefty loons to try and shoot him?).
But we'll cover that in a different post.
There's another interesting tidbit in the interview from the lady who pushed the Russian collusion hoax after she lost to Trump. Watch Clinton call for the jailing of Americans who share 'misinformation':
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton suggests jailing Americans for posting "misinformation"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2024
"There needs to be deterrence" pic.twitter.com/soxI3wl7To
The context her is that she's implying this misinformation is Russian propaganda, which is adorable coming from HER, of all people. She's the Queen of Russian misinformation.
Like the Russian collusion hoax?— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 17, 2024
Just like that.
Can we get her prison cell ready?
Top Five Most Evil Women of the last 30yrs.— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 17, 2024
The damage that woman has to done to this country and to the world, the death, blood, and corruption, is off the scale.
Absolutely immeasurable.
"Misinformation" prosecution would jail the entire mainstream media.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 17, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Those are the companies that spread misinformation;— Seeking The Truth (@liverpoolfcsyd) September 17, 2024
ABC News
CBS News
CNN
Fox News Channel
MSNBC
NBC News
The New York Times
USA Today
The Wall Street Journal
The Washington Post
Politico
Bloomberg
Vice News
HBO
HuffPost
TMZ
CNET
NPR
The Hollywood Reporter
Newsweek
The New…
Let's start with them, first.
Cersei Lannister wants her enemies jailed. https://t.co/d6MAfVS7yy— Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) September 17, 2024
+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' reference.
Deterrence, huh? How many "Sorry for your upcoming suicide" cards are you planning on buying, you despicable bint? https://t.co/jOW8pEQYFv— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 17, 2024
Heh.
If there were consequences for misinformation Hillary would literally be rotting in a prison as we speak https://t.co/jxUwScdndn— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 17, 2024
Prison orange suits her.
To date, Donald Trump’s greatest achievement is preventing this thing from ever being president. https://t.co/lmqgRnwxk3— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 17, 2024
It sure is. And we'll be eternally grateful to him for that alone.
Your average, mainstream, centrist democrat would be just fine with abolishing the bill of rights so long as they can still get abortions up until birth.— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 17, 2024
This is a culture issue we need to urgently fight. https://t.co/FLCaSf0ze6
It absolutely is and we absolutely must.
Hillary suggesting she be imprisoned for her role in the Steele Dossier and Russia hoax?— Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) September 17, 2024
Never thought I'd see the day. https://t.co/geqV0LNUFY
Prison is for the little people, not her majesty, of course.
This is why @realDonaldTrump is such a threat to "Democracy." Because to Democrats, "Democracy" means they can arrest you for free speech. https://t.co/tXGlA7QDSr— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) September 17, 2024
Bingo.
