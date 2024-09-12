Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet

The ABC Presidential Debate that was clearly supposed to help Kamala Harris has actually backfired. Seems people don't exactly like it when an outlet goes above and beyond to help one candidate this much during a so-called debate.

Advertisement

At this point, we're wondering if ABC should count the whole thing as an in-kind contribution.

So it turns out the totally unbiased ABC moderator Linsey Davis and Kamala Harris are sorority sisters!



Interesting pic.twitter.com/lIcZNyLMff — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2024

To be fair, the Community Notes Lefties are trying to debunk this claim by insisting it doesn't matter because they weren't in the same house or the same house BUT Linsey Davis herself bragged about it which means it is an important connection to her.

And SHE was one of the moderators.

Here’s Linsey Davis gushing about being Kamala’s sorority sister a few years ago https://t.co/XKvZ9vdcHI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2024

Between the connection to ABC through the woman who introduced Kamala to her husband to the sorority sister acting as a moderator, this was one of the most obnoxious presidential debates in the history of debates.

And Trump still hung in there which says a lot about him. This editor isn't sure she wouldn't have completely lost it being ambushed like he was, and while he did lose his cool once or twice, it's hard to blame him.

Is that for real? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 12, 2024

Yup.

So, who slipped Kalama's team the questions? — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) September 12, 2024

*cough cough*

How convenient that the 'unbiased' moderator has such close ties to Harris.



Makes you wonder how 'neutral' the coverage really is. — John (@johnEiid) September 12, 2024

Oh, we know it wasn't neutral.

We knew it wouldn't be.

We just didn't know it would be THAT obvious.

======================================================================