Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on September 12, 2024
Meme

The ABC Presidential Debate that was clearly supposed to help Kamala Harris has actually backfired. Seems people don't exactly like it when an outlet goes above and beyond to help one candidate this much during a so-called debate.

Advertisement

At this point, we're wondering if ABC should count the whole thing as an in-kind contribution.

To be fair, the Community Notes Lefties are trying to debunk this claim by insisting it doesn't matter because they weren't in the same house or the same house BUT Linsey Davis herself bragged about it which means it is an important connection to her.

And SHE was one of the moderators.

Between the connection to ABC through the woman who introduced Kamala to her husband to the sorority sister acting as a moderator, this was one of the most obnoxious presidential debates in the history of debates. 

And Trump still hung in there which says a lot about him. This editor isn't sure she wouldn't have completely lost it being ambushed like he was, and while he did lose his cool once or twice, it's hard to blame him.

Yup.

*cough cough*

Oh, we know it wasn't neutral.

We knew it wouldn't be.

We just didn't know it would be THAT obvious.

======================================================================

